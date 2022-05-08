Ribs for Kids competitors sought for Petaluma fundraiser

Petaluma Active 20-30 No. 30 is seeking rib and chili contest competitors to take part in their 7th Annual Ribs for Kids & Chili Cookoff fundraiser May 21.

The event, slated for noon to 4 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, will raise funds to support underserved children in the community. All proceeds will go directly to the Children’s Shopping Spree, where kids are sponsored to go back-to-school shopping each August at Kohl’s in Petaluma.

Home cooks will get a chance to show off their skills and passion for good barbecue, chili and side dishes. Rib and chili cooks can sign up online to compete. The cost is $150 per rib competitor with ribs provided and $25 per chili competitor. Awards will be given, including for People’s Choice, and tasters can enjoy live music, raffle prizes and games.

Tickets are $50 per person for general admission and include eight food tickets and one drink ticket and $80 per person for VIP admission with unlimited food tickets and two drink tickets.

To register as a competitor, buy ticket or donate, go to RibsforKidsPetaluma.com or call 707-559-8212.

