What: State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will discuss access to the latest Medi-Cal expansion and host a health fair.

State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is scheduled to visit Santa Rosa Friday morning as part of a statewide campaign aimed at promoting the recent expansion of Medi-Cal health coverage to all residents, regardless of immigration status.

Lara is expected to join local leaders, including Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers, for news conference at Santa Rosa Community Health Dutton Campus. The event will also feature a free health fair where people can sign up for Medi-Cal, the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program.

After Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the 2022-2023 state budget, all income-eligible Californians, including undocumented immigrants, became eligible for “full-scope” Medi-Cal coverage.

The new policy, which took effect Jan. 1, affects an estimated 700,000 undocumented in the state between the ages of 26-49. They were the last remaining group of undocumented immigrants to be excluded from comprehensive Medi-Cal coverage.

Full Medi-Cal covers primary and specialty care; mental health care; and maternity and family planning. It also covers emergency care, tests, dental care, vision, hearing aids and more.

“I have spent my career fighting for the right of all Californians to have equitable, affordable, and comprehensive health coverage and care,” Lara said in a news release. “It doesn’t matter where you were born or what language you speak, Health for All is here for you. Signing up for Medi-Cal makes health care a reality for all Californians.”

Gaby Bernal Leroi, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, in a statement said the state’s new health insurance policy was the “just thing to do.”

“Insurance coverage is proven to improve health outcomes and decrease poverty,” she said, adding that in 2023 Santa Rosa Community Health cared for almost 6,000 individuals without health insurance.

