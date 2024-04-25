Body of Bay Area hiker found after fall from cliffs along Oregon coast

A Bay Area man died after falling from a popular southern Oregon coastal trail on Sunday, officials announced.

San Jose resident Richard Ehrhart, 69, was hiking with his wife on the coastal trail near Natural Bridges, about 17 miles north of the California border, when the two parted ways, authorities wrote in a Facebook post.

At about 2:35 p.m. that day, 911 dispatchers at the Curry County Sheriff's Office received a call from someone who had seen a person what appeared to be a body on the rocks below the trail. Sheriff's deputies, an Oregon state trooper and the county's search and rescue team arrived at the scene. Help from firefighters and a forest service law enforcement officer was also needed due to the area's steep terrain, according to the sheriff's office.

Search and rescue members rappelled about 300 feet down the rocks to recover Ehrhart's body, which was then taken to a nearby parking area. Once Ehrhart was identified, a chaplain was recruited to help with notifying Ehrhart's wife of his death. She had returned to the couple's car after the pair became separated, unaware that Ehrhart had fallen, according to authorities.

Natural Bridges is a popular viewpoint along a hiking trail in Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor. The area is known for its unique coastal rock formations, secluded beaches and forested coastline.

"We here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office express our condolences to the family and friends of Richard Ehrhart," the Curry County Sheriff's Office wrote. "We also want to remind everyone of the dangers of hiking the coastal trails, and to please be safe."