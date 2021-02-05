Richard Green named executive editor of The Press Democrat, chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments

A veteran journalist who led his Kentucky newsroom to a 2020 Pulitzer Prize has been named executive editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of its parent company, Sonoma Media Investments.

Richard A. Green, an Ohio native whose journalism career started as a high school sophomore, was introduced Thursday evening by SMI officials.

The former editor of The Courier Journal in Louisville will oversee coverage and staff at the 123-year-old daily newspaper and six other SMI publications, including the Sonoma Index-Tribune, Petaluma Argus-Courier, North Bay Business Journal, Sonoma County Gazette, Sonoma magazine and La Prensa Sonoma along with their related digital sites and newsletters.

In Louisville, Green guided The Courier Journal newsroom to the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News for the staff’s coverage of more than 650 eleventh-hour pardons and commutations issued by outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in December 2019.

Green assigned more than a dozen reporters and editors to dig into Bevin's actions as he was leaving office. Their stories revealed pardons for some of the most serious crimes went to people with political connections, money or both. The team also reported a blanket pardon freeing more than 300 prisoners serving time for drug offenses allowed only 16 Black inmates to walk free.

Press Democrat publisher Steve Falk said he was thrilled Green will bring experience leading a variety of newsrooms across the country during a 34-year career with the Gannett Co., which owns USA Today and nearly 260 other news sites across the country.

Before his Louisville post, Green was top editor at The Desert Sun in Palm Springs; The Des Moines Register in Iowa and The Record and northjersey.com in Bergen County, New Jersey. He also served as a regional president and publisher at The Register and The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“Rick is recognized across the country as a distinguished editor and publisher and has improved the quality of every newspaper at which he worked,” Falk said in a statement.

Green, 55, said he was “incredibly honored and humbled” for the opportunity to work with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists at The Press Democrat and across the SMI company.

“I come to Sonoma County with a burning passion for memorable storytelling and revelatory watchdog reporting that holds our public figures statewide accountable while putting our readers first — however they may find and read our content,” he said.

Green said his objective is simple: “We will be the best news organization of our size in the country. I'll work hard as a hands-on coach and mentor for our staff and as a thoughtful, attentive listener in the community.”

Green steps into the role following the 21-year tenure of former executive editor Catherine Barnett, who retired in December after more than four decades with the newspaper. Barnett oversaw The Press Democrat newsroom through the 2017 October firestorm and the coverage that earned the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News.

Green will assume a broader and more strategic role as chief content officer, working with the staffs and story plans at all properties owned by Sonoma Media Investments.

“Replacing someone with Cathy Barnett’s talent and long-standing involvement in our community was difficult,” Darius Anderson, majority owner of Sonoma Media Investments, said in a statement. “We have an amazingly talented award-winning staff and Rick Green is committed to taking our journalism of distinction to the next level while enhancing our investigative journalism. We are optimistic and excited about our future.”

Green said he was excited to lead a locally owned media site that is “unencumbered by debt and is not beholden to the demands of Wall Street and hedge funds.“

“I wanted to work for a news organization with a proven track record for stellar journalism, built on a strong financial footing, with visionary leadership from owners committed to the community and a collective hunger to elevate the quality of its content,” he said. “I’m confident this is a terrific fit.”

Green started his journalism career as a high school reporter with his hometown paper, The Coshocton Tribune in eastern Ohio, and completed his journalism studies at Ohio University in 1987. He has worked as reporter, bureau chief, assignment editor, top editor and regional president and publisher at Gannett papers, departing last December when he took a buyout and stepped away from the Louisville newspaper after 2 1/2 years as its executive editor.

He begins the job in Sonoma County the week of Feb. 22.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.