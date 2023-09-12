Richard Wilson was the scion of a Southern California family who lived out his life on a remote ranch in northeastern Mendocino County, where he championed environmental conservation.

The son of a prominent orthopedic surgeon, Wilson grew up in Pasadena and attended the exclusive Thacher School in Ojai and Dartmouth University on the East Coast. He later used his connections and his family’s allegiance to old school Republican Party leaders to stop the damming of the Eel River at Round Valley and promote stricter logging regulations after being appointed director of the California Department of Forestry.

Wilson died Aug. 16 at his ranch home. He would have turned 90 on Wednesday, said his daughter, Sarah Wilson. She grew up in the Round Valley, and now lives in Santa Cruz with her family. Sarah Wilson said since last February she had been with her father at the family’s Buck Mountain Ranch where he passed “quietly and with dignity.”

“It was very peaceful. My brother and I, and his oldest granddaughter and his youngest grandson were with him.”

Sarah Wilson said she was especially close to her father because she was in grammar school when her mother Susan died in 1990.

“Dad was an exceptional man. I understood him on many levels, including personal, family, and professional.” Sarah Wilson said she attended boarding school in Ojai while her father lived in Sacramento when he was Gov. Pete Wilson’s Department of Forestry director.

“Buck Mountain and Round Valley were always the center of our lives,” said Sarah Wilson.

Richard Wilson’s blue blood background did not often show itself.

His jeans were worn and his shirts sometimes sweat-stained. He sported a farmer’s tan because he spent most of his time outdoors, either high on the mountain or on the farm in Covelo where he and his wife lived while their four children went to schools in Round Valley.

Wilson, however, tapped into his patrician Southern California background and friendships that went all the way to the Capitol in Sacramento and even the White House. His connections proved formidable when he joined forces with the local tribal members and longtime ranching families in a bid to block the damming of the Eel River at Dos Rios and the flooding of Round Valley.

The area, settled for millennia by Indigenous people, is home to one of the largest reservations in California — a remote and wildly beautiful place with a dark history after the first white settlers arrived in the mid-19th century. Newcomers seized the valley’s best lands, and the federal government ordered the round up of members of five individual tribes and forced them to live together on reservation lands at the northern end of the valley.

Wilson’s push led to Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1969 to scuttle plans to build what would have been the state’s largest water project, a massive undertaking aimed at providing huge new amounts of water for Central Valley agricultural interests and Southern California communities. The proposed Round Valley project would have created a reservoir equal to the volume of water stored in Lakes Shasta and Oroville, California’s largest reservoirs.

Wilson’s family first arrived in Mendocino County in 1947, a century after the upheaval of native culture and the onset of state-sanctioned violence that still haunts the community today. Wilson’s father bought the Buck Mountain ranch as a retreat, and a place for his urban born sons to learn self-sufficiency.

Richard Wilson and his wife Susan married in 1955 and decided two years later to live on Buck Mountain and expand the family ranch holdings, tapping timber as a revenue source but doing so with sustainable practices.

From his personal experiences on Buck Mountain, Richard Wilson became one of California’s leading conservationists. He led the state Division of Forestry (now Cal Fire) from 1991-1999 under then-Gov. Wilson.

Wilson advocated stringent forest practices at the state level to the chagrin of corporate timber bosses. He engaged in monumental political battles with big timber executives including Harry Merlo and Texas financier Charles Hurwitz, the notorious corporate raider whose takeover of venerable Pacific Lumber Co. in Humboldt County sucked $2 billion in timber profits out of the region and led the company to bankruptcy 20 years later.

Wilson’s efforts to convince Reagan to shelve the Dos Rios Dam project, and his advocacy of more stringent logging practices firmly established his legacy. But those efforts were just two among others.

Wilson fought hard against a plan for a timeshare subdivision plan across 8,500 acres called ‘My Ranch’ at Dos Rios, a fight that pitted neighbors against each other and fueled a legendary land use battle in front of the Mendicino County Board of Supervisors.

Wilson also brought famed horticulturist Alan Chadwick to Covelo and helped him establish a center for organic and biodynamic farming. Chadwick only stayed five years, but Wilson continued to help the Live Power Farm now operated by former Chadwick students Gloria and Steve Decater remain.

Stephanie and Chris Tebbutt, operators of Filigreen Farms in Anderson Valley, were students of Chadwick, and they have remained longtime friends of Wilson. They worked closely with him on forestry issues while he was state forestry chief.

“Richard was a classic blue blood Republican with traditional values. He was among a generation of Americans who made our democracy the greatest in the world,” said Tebbutt.

Wilson stuck to his core values and used them for the benefit of his family, his community, and the state, Tebbutt said.

“The likes of Richard Wilson are few and far between,” he said.

After a celebration of Wilson’s life at the Our Lady of Queen of Peace Catholic Chapel in Covelo, he was buried alongside his late wife Susan Valentine Wilson and a beloved son Richard Alexander Wilson Jr. in a family cemetery on Buck Mountain.

Sarah Wilson cited her late father’s core belief about how people should live and work the land.

“Tread with care,” he told us.

Mike Geniella is a former longtime Press Democrat staff writer.