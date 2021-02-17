Richmond pays $135,000 to settle brutality lawsuit against officer

RICHMOND — In late 2018, Richmond resident Mandingo Hayes was in traffic court when he noticed a Richmond officer on his cellphone after the bailiff had told everyone to put their phones away. Hayes made a wisecrack and several attendees chuckled, but not everyone thought it was funny.

According to a federal lawsuit, the officer was Dedrick Riley, a longtime Richmond policeman whose controversial career involved weathering two firings, an assault trial where he was acquitted of beating a man on the job, and a failed federal lawsuit in which he claimed the city retaliated against him out of racism. Hayes would later allege in court filings Riley told him that day it would not be the last Hayes heard of him.

"Officer Riley angrily asked who had made the remark and told Hayes that he (Officer Riley) would not forget this," the attorney for Hayes wrote in a legal memo last year. A week or two later, Riley saw Hayes in Richmond and flipped him off, and Hayes responded, "Hands up, don't shoot," the memo alleges.

But the animus reached a focal point several days after that, in an incident that was partially caught on camera and has resulted in a $135,000 payout from the city of Richmond to Hayes, to settle Hayes' resulting federal lawsuit. In that incident, Hayes filmed Riley as the two argued about whether Hayes' car — parked on the street with expired registration — should be impounded. The video ends when Riley slaps the phone out of Hayes' hands, as Hayes yells, "I got the right to film, get your hands off me!"

In court filings, Hayes claimed the officer attacked him after that.

"Defendant Officer Riley pulled his baton and battered Plaintiff Hayes from behind as Plaintiff Hayes rushed his son into the house and locked the door," the civil complaint, filed by Hayes last year, alleged. "As Defendant Officer Riley raged outside the door, he radioed for backup and other officers arrived. The attacker, Defendant Officer Riley then ordered the arrest of Plaintiff Hayes."

Hayes was never charged, and according to the lawsuit, an internal affairs investigation dinged Riley for not activating his body camera during the incident. Riley is currently on administrative leave pending an unrelated internal affairs investigation, according to multiple sources at the Richmond police department.

A Richmond police spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment on Hayes' lawsuit settlement, which was finalized in January and obtained this month through a records request by this newspaper.

Hayes' attorney, Daniel Horowitz, said in an email to this newspaper he sympathized with the city of Richmond because of its two failed attempts to terminate Riley.

"This was a difficult case for the city because they fought to discipline and fire this officer but the courts kept forcing them to rehire him," Horowitz said.

Both firings — and reinstatements by the courts — occurred within a five-year period that started in 2006 when an internal probe found Riley failed to properly report force used against a homeless man on 23rd Street, then lied to investigators about it. He was reinstated the following year.

But then in 2009, the Contra Costa District Attorney charged him with two felonies — unlawful use of force under color of authority and lying to cover it up — for allegedly beating a handcuffed man during a drug arrest. Riley took his case to trial, where the defense argued he had delivered only two "distraction blows." Riley was acquitted of all charges and once again was reinstated as a Richmond officer.

Former Richmond police Chief Chris Magnus, now the top cop in Tucson, Ariz., remembers those days well. Reached by phone, Magnus described it as a "frustrating" time, adding that officers who commit misconduct can give the whole profession a bad name.

"Isn't it interesting that community members and elected officials are so appalled that you have police officers on the job that shouldn't be there and yet they continue to utilize these systems, such as binding arbitration, that make it very difficult for chiefs to fire people that shouldn't be working in the policing profession?" Magnus asked, rhetorically. Until these systems change, the chief said, "we are going to continue to see bad cops on the job."

In 2013, Riley returned after being placed on administrative leave after a dispute with his neighbor in Fairfield. Hayes' attorney, Thomas Kensok, wrote in a legal memo Riley had "punched a neighbor in the face, drew his semi-auto handgun from its holster, and brandished his badge." Riley's attorney, Michael Rains, told this newspaper at the time the dispute was "primarily verbal" and that it was unfair for the department to put Riley on leave.

Riley sued Richmond police in federal court later that year, alleging that the department's attempts to fire him and marginalize his career through desk duty amounted to racial discrimination, because Riley is Black. In 2016, a judge ruled Riley had "failed to meet his burden to show that (Richmond's) stated reasons for the challenged actions were pretexts for race discrimination or retaliation," according to court records.