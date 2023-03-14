Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed due to overturned big rigs

Overturned vehicles, including at least two big rigs, are blocking eastbound lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

As a result, authorities say, there will be an extended closure of the bridge because the trucks cannot be righted until the winds die down.

A wind advisory, which is currently in effect, states that no high profile vehicles are allowed on the bridge.

The closure is causing congestion on local streets in San Rafael.

Highway 37 and the Bay Bridge are suggested alternate routes.