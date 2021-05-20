Ride of Silence honors bicyclists killed on Sonoma County roads

Bicyclists in Santa Rosa on Wednesday took part in the Ride of Silence, an international event to remember fellow cyclists who have been killed or injured riding on public roadways.

The event began at the corner of Stony Point Road and Joe Rodota Trail, near the memorial for Sidney Falbo, 20, who was killed in October 2018 when she was run over by a dump truck while riding her bike to class at Santa Rosa Junior College.