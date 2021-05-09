‘Ride of Silence’ to remember bicyclists killed on Sonoma County roads
Nine cyclists were killed on Sonoma County streets and roads from 2018 to 2020, according to the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.
Among them was Adrian Albert, a 35-year-old scientist and tech innovator from Romania who died on June 5, 2020, on Highway 12 near the BR Cohn winery.
On Wednesday, May 19, the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition will join cyclists around the world in a silent ride to remember cyclists who have been killed or injured cycling on public roadways. The scene of Albert’s death will be one of three county locations recognized on that day by the international Ride of Silence movement; the others will be in Petaluma and Santa Rosa.
The county’s Ride of Silence is part of an international movement to recognize bicycling fatalities. It was first held in Dallas, Texas, in 2003. Today, Rides of Silence are held in 47 states and 17 countries, at over close to 500 locations, according to event organizers.
The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets and remain silent during the ride. There are no registration fees. The ride is held during National Bike Month in May, and aims to raise awareness that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways and rely on drivers to give them safe passage.
The local rides will begin at 7 p.m. and start from:
– Sonoma, 207 Nino Marco Square in Fetters Hot Springs
– Petaluma, Walnut Park
– Santa Rosa, Joe Rodota Trail at Stony Point Road
All riders are expected to wear helmets and face coverings, follow the rules of the road, and remain silent during the slow, memorial ride. Each ride will pass by two of the Ride of Silence locations, which will be marked with white “ghost bikes” to commemorate the sites where cyclists were killed.
For more information, contact the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition at 545-0153 or bikesonoma.org/ride_of_silence.
