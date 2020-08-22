Ridgetop battle on eastern front of Walbridge fire aims to guard Healdsburg miles away

The hungry flames of the Walbridge fire chomped through underbrush and marched tree by tree up and down slopes above Dry Creek Valley on Friday as the Sonoma County blaze threatened homes just a few miles west of Healdsburg.

With a roar, the flames rushed to the top of a hill where a house stood in its path. Thick smoke shrouded the area as firefighters pulled back to the eastern face, where they could only watch and try to save homes further down Chemise Road.

The winding ridgetop west of Dry Creek Road played unwanted host Friday to one of the most active fronts of the Walbridge fire. By the evening, the blaze had burned more than 43,000 acres, even as additional firefighting aircraft made repeated retardant runs south and north of Chemise Road.

The drops, including some massive bursts later in the day, targeted the fire farther to the north, closer to Lake Sonoma, even as smaller branches of the wildfire smoldered to the south. The moves were seen as critical to stop the fire up in the hills before it reached Dry Creek Valley, a key winegrowing region just up the road from Healdsburg, a city of 12,000 under an evacuation warning since Wednesday night.

“If it gets to Dry Creek — evacuate Healdsburg,” said Supervisor James Gore, who made his way up to Chemise Road on Friday afternoon as firefighting airplanes painted hills and homes pink. He noted that the fire looked more threatening on the eastern front than to the south, where it has been menacing Rio Nido and Guerneville since they were evacuated on Tuesday.

For a time Friday, Chemise Road was relatively passable. Flames licked both sides between the firefighters’ temporary base and the intersection with Big Ridge Road about a mile west, cutting a fairly even line through the underbrush.

Mid-afternoon, the winds picked up, giving the flames height, speed and volume and driving the front farther east. Nearby residents monitored the fire’s presence with a mix of anxiety and relief: The flames were close, but more support from outside Sonoma County was arriving to pitch in.

From his home on West Dry Creek Road, Dave Gradek was watching the skies and feeling grateful.

“Last night, it was pretty hectic,” Gradek said Friday. “But the bombers came in and they saved the day. I think they saved the whole neighborhood.”

For the time being, residents on West Dry Creek Road were unscathed. Others weren’t so lucky.

Farther south, more structure losses emerged on Mill Creek Road, including on the secluded corridor of Wallace Creek Road.

A home and barn that formerly were the site of the Caspersen egg ranch were leveled. The egg ranch closed more than 30 years ago, but the property remains in the family, including relatives Jeff Caspersen Sr., whose history with the ranch dates back decades to his childhood.

“I grew up here and feel terrible for the people in the community and their losses,” Caspersen Sr. said in a statement provided by his son, an Oregon resident who’s been monitoring the fire via social media.

Flames chewed through blackberry plants across the street. Up a nearby hill, fire singed agave plants in a home’s front yard but stopped short of the house. Lower down along Wallace Creek Road, a home stood untouched, but the wooden bridge leading to the property burned slowly.

Dozer tracks cut into the bare dirt stood out among fields of blackened grass, and firefighting crews walked along Wallace Creek farther down, carrying tools and keeping their eyes peeled for hot spots. By Friday, the burn zone here was still smoking and the peril far from over. A few miles north above Dry Creek, the destruction had just begun.

As the fire roared up the hill in the high 5000s of Chemise Road and crews dropped back, the flames created so much smoke that it was unclear whether the home atop the rise managed to survive.

Dozers kept working to clear swathes of brush that would otherwise fuel the fire’s eastward momentum, and engines lined the smoke-engulfed road even as flames threatened to flash across to tackle yet another home.

Thick smoke joined tension to cloud the air, but the firefighting tactics seemed to work, and the fire sulked off to prey on some less defended open space farther down the hill. For now, some homes on Chemise Road remained standing as planes sent pink clouds drifting across the valley.

Once again, firefighters dug in. It was going to be another long night.

Chris Smith contributed reporting to this story.

