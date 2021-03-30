Rincon Valley, Mark West students among the 1st to return to campus in Sonoma County

Joyous. Exciting. Happy.

Exuberant words tumbled out of the mouths of students, teachers and administrators Monday, as young students in the Mark West and Rincon Valley school districts walked into their classrooms and a new phase of a school year like no other.

“I could watch this all day,“ Tracy Smith, the Rincon Valley superintendent, said as a group of Matanzas Elementary students shot hoops together on the playground during the school’s first afternoon of in-person learning in a year.

About 60 children were in the first of two cohorts set to return to campus two days out of each week from now on. That includes both the elementary students and seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled at the Matanzas campus of Rincon Valley Charter School.

It was such a highly awaited event that families and school staff alike had trouble sleeping the night before, said Tracy Lavin-Kendall, principal of Mark West Elementary. Children who showed up Monday “just were so happy to see each other.” They were greeted by teachers, office staff and even firefighters from the Sonoma County Fire District who helped escort the kindergarten students to class.

The return to campus for about 200 Mark West and Rincon Valley students came at the leading edge of the largest wave of Sonoma County public schools reopening classrooms this week, a move that will begin with primary grades and move eventually to high school classes, taking in most of the roughly 70,000 local students. Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district, is set to reopen its classrooms on Thursday.

It is a watershed moment after months of wrangling between administrators, teachers and parents over how to safely resume classroom instruction. Though each district is guided by a COVID safety plans, day-to-day operations will be remarkably different at the outset and foreseeable future.

Those working and learning on campus Monday described the day as almost a trial run, a first step back into a learning experience that at once feels both familiar and foreign.

Jonah Theilen, 13, a Rincon Valley Charter School seventh grader, said he had expected to see staff fully decked out in protective gear and markings on the concrete denoting exactly where he could and couldn’t stand on upon arrival at the Matanzas campus. He was relieved to see instead that, while everyone wore masks and teachers reminded students to socially distance, the overall atmosphere was more relaxed than he had dared hope.

“It’s pretty welcoming,” he said. Before Monday, he had only been on his school’s campus one time, for an orientation.

“It’ll be better than I thought it would be,” he said about the coming weeks.

Rincon Valley has structured its return to classrooms in a way that keeps all students learning at home for at least part of their week. Core subjects are still taught over Zoom and online platforms. Students that attend in person for two days out of the week, either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, have lighter subjects more closely aligned with electives. Teachers emphasize movement, creativity and relationship-building during their time on campus with students.

“My hope is that what they are able to build for the next 10 weeks will get them into eighth grade,” said Julie Jaeger of her seventh-grade classroom. “That when next year starts, they’ll be like, ’These are my people.’”

Smith said that another motive in their structure was to make sure that students sticking with distance learning full time — about 30% of the pupils in her district — can stay in their same virtual classes with their peers heading to campus twice a week. In other school districts, including Mark West and Santa Rosa City Schools, core subjects are being reshuffled so that students and teachers who are not returning to campus are being grouped together in new digital classrooms.

As districts also lay plans for the next school year in the fall, these weeks of spring will offer time to work out the kinks in systems that now involve regular deep cleaning, near-constant mask-wearing and careful separation of cohorts. But districts are also examining possible changes in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allow for a minimum of 3 feet distance between students, down from 6 feet in previous guidance.

Mark West Superintendent Ron Calloway said his district is exploring the possibility of adopting the guidance before the end of the school year. It would likely allow more students to return to campus at one time, which could in turn increase the number of days they could attend in person.

“Things change so much,” he said. "We are looking to go to a five-day model.”

In both districts, relief and hope were dominant emotions on the first day back.

Samatha Tuor, Rincon Valley Charter School teacher, described the sense of a new beginning as she welcomed back eight seventh- and eighth-graders to her classroom, spaced neatly apart at their desks.

“We’re calling it the longest spring break ever,” she joked.

