Rincon Valley school bus, truck collide in Santa Rosa, kids uninjured

A pickup truck collided with a Rincon Valley Union School District bus carrying students on their way to a basketball game Tuesday afternoon in the Mark West Springs area of Santa Rosa.

None of the Spring Valley Middle School students were injured, and were quickly transferred from the bus involved in the collision at Lavell and Mark West Springs roads to another bus.

The female driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

School district officials did not immediately return calls seeking more information about the crash and the game.

“There was minor damage to the bus and the truck and no kids were hurt,” according to Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Ryan Estes, whose crew responded to the crash. “All the kids were concerned about was getting to the basketball game.”

He said his crew did a quick evaluation of the bus’ occupants and sent them on their way.

Nine students were aboard as the bus was traveling eastbound on Mark West Springs Road at about 3:39 p.m. when the driver turned left on Lavell Road, apparently not seeing a pickup approaching in the right lane amid the stopped traffic, deRutte said. The Chevrolet Colorado pickup, with its male driver the only occupant, hit the right front side of the bus as it was turning, he said.

“He was driving along and all of a sudden there was a bus,” deRutte said. “There was nowhere for him to go.”

The driver of the truck was “sore,” but was not transported to a hospital, he said. The names of the drivers were not available, deRutte said.

