'Ripe for fraud': Coronavirus vaccination cards support burgeoning scams

One listing offered eBay customers an "Authentic CDC Vaccination Record Card" for $10.99. Another promised the same but for $9.49. A third was more oblique, offering a "Clear Pouch For CDC Vaccination Record Card" for $8.99, but customers instead received a blank vaccination card (and no pouch).

All three listings were posted by the same eBay user, who goes by "asianjackson" - using an account registered to a man who works as a pharmacist in the Chicago area - and all were illegal, federal regulators say. The account sold more than 100 blank vaccination cards in the past two weeks, according to The Washington Post's review of purchases linked to it.

The listings are a "perfect example" of burgeoning scams involving coronavirus vaccination cards that could undermine people's safety, as well as the success of the nation's largest mass vaccination effort, said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. Individuals might use them to misrepresent their vaccination status at school, work or in various living and travel situations, potentially exposing others to risk.

Stein, who led a recent effort with 47 colleagues demanding that eBay and other e-commerce platforms crack down on the scams,pointed to the FBI's warning that anyone who makes or buys a fake vaccine card is breaking the law, and said he would consider prosecution, too.

"This is a concern that is national and bipartisan," Stein added, saying the spread of fake vaccination cards "will extend the pandemic, resulting in more people sick and more people dead."

At least 129.5 million Americans have gotten at least one or both doses of a coronavirus vaccine and have received a free proof-of-vaccination card with the logo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as officials push to inoculate the nation. But that vaccination drive has pitted people like asianjackson, selling blank or fake credentials, against law enforcement officials rushing to stop them - and warning that the full scope of the problem is impossible to grasp.

The clash has escalated as businesses and universities say they'll require proof of vaccination before allowing Americans to board cruises, enter some stores and even return to college classes, prompting some vaccine-hesitant people to search for false IDs or make their own. And the showdown is unfolding amid a bitter national debate about whether Americans should have digital "vaccine passports" instead of paper cards, and whether the government should be involved in credentialing such efforts.

For months, officials have been a step behind the scammers, who have openly discussed strategies to fake the cards on social media, sold them on sites such as eBay and pulled blank photos off state websites. Federal officials' decision to use paper cards that can be easily photocopied or even printed off a template, rather than a digital tracking system, worsened those risks.

"This is exactly the scenario that you want to guard against. It undermines the entire effort by having falsified cards out there," said Jennifer Kates, who oversees global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation and reviewed asianjackson's eBay listings. "It certainly bolsters the argument for a digitized mechanism - which isn't a tamper-proof system, but certainly a more secure one."

"Paper anything is ripe for fraud," saidNenette Day, an assistant special agent in charge at the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general's office who oversees whistleblower tips. Day said she has reviewed dozens of reported vaccination-card scams that range from Americans stealing blank cards to sharing tips on how to fake a card on social media. She described the trend as among the most frustrating chapters in a 20-year career that included responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks as an FBI agent.

"I feel like nobody has taken this to its natural conclusion," Day said, hypothesizing about a scenario where an unvaccinated person could illegally create a vaccination card and pretend to be immunized, using that to enter a high-risk environment such as a nursing home, then unknowingly spread the virus, potentially resulting in someone's death. "It disturbs me, having been in law enforcement this long, this flippant attitude that people have."

While e-commerce platforms cracked down on listings after recent news reports, there are already signs that the supply of the cards is bouncing back, said Saoud Khalifah, chief executive of Fakespot, a company that specializes in rooting out online fraud and that began tracking fake vaccine cards in February.

"We've seen ads on Facebook and TikTok and other social platforms being used to target these anti-vaxxers," Khalifah said. "There's demand from people who don't want to get vaccinated, but also people who think they can use the cards to skip the line (and) say, 'Hey, I got dose one, can I get dose two?' "