Ripley, “Believe It or Not” creator, made his return to Santa Rosa nearly 90 years ago

Robert Ripley, originator of the “Believe It or Not” cartoon showcase of odd facts and bizarre truths, grew up poor in Santa Rosa around the turn of the last century. But when he returned triumphantly to his hometown, he was a millionaire and one of the most admired celebrities in the country.

Nearly nine decades ago this month, on April 29, 1932, throngs of cheering residents gathered outside the downtown Santa Rosa courthouse to celebrate “Ripley Day,” timed to coincide with the return of their now-famous native son, back from Asia after another globe-trotting journey.

By then, Ripley, who had been away from Santa Rosa 17 years, was a household name, with a widely syndicated newspaper cartoon, radio show and bestselling book that titillated the public with barely believable items. A look back at that homecoming celebration illustrates what Santa Rosa, and the country, were like at a time when travel abroad was out of reach for most and the spread of knowledge through the Internet was still lifetimes away. With his stories from foreign lands as well as of eccentric characters everywhere, he found a receptive audience.

The fantastical and peculiar

A member of the Santa Rosa High School Class of 1908, Ripley had his first published cartoons in the school newsletter. He credited his English and history teacher, Frances O’Meara, with encouraging his drawings. She let him submit artwork rather than written essays.

After high school, Ripley went from illustrating peculiar athletic feats as a sports cartoonist to drawing non-sports vignettes, such as of the man who ate 60 eggs a day for a week, the man with a “revolving head,” one who ate glass and nails and another who crossed the English Channel on a mattress.

At a time when few Americans traveled overseas, Ripley visited more than 200 countries and discovered the fantastical everywhere, chronicling it all for an eager audience that eventually reached 60 million readers in dozens of countries.

After a start with San Francisco and New York newspapers, Ripley’s reach was vastly extended in 1929 when newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst hired him to publish his work for King Features Syndicate, the largest newspaper group in the world.

Ripley’s annual salary went from a respectable $10,000 to an eye-popping $500,000 during the Great Depression. He earned more from his columns, books and speaking engagements than major Hollywood stars of the day such as Gary Cooper and James Cagney.

Short movies and travelogues featuring a Pith-helmeted Ripley showing human oddities and unusual customs played in movie houses. In 1949, the early years of TV, he hosted the initial “Believe It or Not” series.

Described by the New York Times as a cross between a cultural anthropologist and carnival barker, Ripley loved to upend established beliefs: Lindbergh wasn't the first man to fly the Atlantic (others already had made the crossing, including two men who flew in an airplane together and others who crossed in dirigibles), Aesop didn't write Aesop's fables (they came from an oral tradition written down three centuries after he lived), the Star Spangled Banner was not the national anthem (Congress made it the official anthem after Ripley brought it up).

He owed his success in part to a hired, uncredited researcher, Norbert Pearlroth, who spent long days and years ferreting out amazing facts for Ripley in the stacks of the New York Public Library.

Still, it was a near unbelievable journey for a shy, stuttering kid from Santa Rosa with buck teeth and big ears.

Bygone Santa Rosa

Leroy Robert Ripley, also known as “Roy,” was born in 1890 in the house built by his carpenter father on Glenn Street, just off College Avenue. Later the family moved to Orchard Street, a few doors up from Spencer Avenue.

His mother took in laundry and sewing jobs. She had two more children, a boy and girl.

Neal Thompson, author of “A Curious Man: The Strange and Brilliant Life of Robert ‘Believe It or Not’ Ripley,” noted that in Ripley’s boyhood years, around 1900, Santa Rosa had a population of 6,000, spread around a vibrant downtown of dusty roads carrying horse-drawn carts, bicycles and livestock.

But there was also magic and wonder to be found in the farm town. The Athenaeum in downtown Santa Rosa hosted entertainment ranging from Shakespeare plays to Vaudeville and minstrel shows. Newspaper ads pitched “the world’s greatest cornetist” and “the world’s most marvelous dancer,” Thompson wrote. “The nearby Novelty Theater hosted lowlier acts, a midget show, a bone-playing musician, a boxing kangaroo.”