Ripley, “Believe It or Not” creator, made his return to Santa Rosa nearly 90 years ago

CLARK MASON
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2021, 7:52PM
Robert Ripley, originator of the “Believe It or Not” cartoon showcase of odd facts and bizarre truths, grew up poor in Santa Rosa around the turn of the last century. But when he returned triumphantly to his hometown, he was a millionaire and one of the most admired celebrities in the country.

Nearly nine decades ago this month, on April 29, 1932, throngs of cheering residents gathered outside the downtown Santa Rosa courthouse to celebrate “Ripley Day,” timed to coincide with the return of their now-famous native son, back from Asia after another globe-trotting journey.

By then, Ripley, who had been away from Santa Rosa 17 years, was a household name, with a widely syndicated newspaper cartoon, radio show and bestselling book that titillated the public with barely believable items. A look back at that homecoming celebration illustrates what Santa Rosa, and the country, were like at a time when travel abroad was out of reach for most and the spread of knowledge through the Internet was still lifetimes away. With his stories from foreign lands as well as of eccentric characters everywhere, he found a receptive audience.

The fantastical and peculiar

A member of the Santa Rosa High School Class of 1908, Ripley had his first published cartoons in the school newsletter. He credited his English and history teacher, Frances O’Meara, with encouraging his drawings. She let him submit artwork rather than written essays.

After high school, Ripley went from illustrating peculiar athletic feats as a sports cartoonist to drawing non-sports vignettes, such as of the man who ate 60 eggs a day for a week, the man with a “revolving head,” one who ate glass and nails and another who crossed the English Channel on a mattress.

At a time when few Americans traveled overseas, Ripley visited more than 200 countries and discovered the fantastical everywhere, chronicling it all for an eager audience that eventually reached 60 million readers in dozens of countries.

After a start with San Francisco and New York newspapers, Ripley’s reach was vastly extended in 1929 when newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst hired him to publish his work for King Features Syndicate, the largest newspaper group in the world.

Ripley’s annual salary went from a respectable $10,000 to an eye-popping $500,000 during the Great Depression. He earned more from his columns, books and speaking engagements than major Hollywood stars of the day such as Gary Cooper and James Cagney.

Short movies and travelogues featuring a Pith-helmeted Ripley showing human oddities and unusual customs played in movie houses. In 1949, the early years of TV, he hosted the initial “Believe It or Not” series.

Described by the New York Times as a cross between a cultural anthropologist and carnival barker, Ripley loved to upend established beliefs: Lindbergh wasn't the first man to fly the Atlantic (others already had made the crossing, including two men who flew in an airplane together and others who crossed in dirigibles), Aesop didn't write Aesop's fables (they came from an oral tradition written down three centuries after he lived), the Star Spangled Banner was not the national anthem (Congress made it the official anthem after Ripley brought it up).

He owed his success in part to a hired, uncredited researcher, Norbert Pearlroth, who spent long days and years ferreting out amazing facts for Ripley in the stacks of the New York Public Library.

Still, it was a near unbelievable journey for a shy, stuttering kid from Santa Rosa with buck teeth and big ears.

Bygone Santa Rosa

Leroy Robert Ripley, also known as “Roy,” was born in 1890 in the house built by his carpenter father on Glenn Street, just off College Avenue. Later the family moved to Orchard Street, a few doors up from Spencer Avenue.

His mother took in laundry and sewing jobs. She had two more children, a boy and girl.

Neal Thompson, author of “A Curious Man: The Strange and Brilliant Life of Robert ‘Believe It or Not’ Ripley,” noted that in Ripley’s boyhood years, around 1900, Santa Rosa had a population of 6,000, spread around a vibrant downtown of dusty roads carrying horse-drawn carts, bicycles and livestock.

But there was also magic and wonder to be found in the farm town. The Athenaeum in downtown Santa Rosa hosted entertainment ranging from Shakespeare plays to Vaudeville and minstrel shows. Newspaper ads pitched “the world’s greatest cornetist” and “the world’s most marvelous dancer,” Thompson wrote. “The nearby Novelty Theater hosted lowlier acts, a midget show, a bone-playing musician, a boxing kangaroo.”

Ripley would later exploit that same fascination people had for the weird and unusual with “Believe It or Not.” There was the man with an 8-foot-wide mustache and the man who used a blowtorch to shave. Animal curiosities were also part of Ripley’s presentation, like piano-playing dogs and a rooster with horns.

One early influence on Ripley was Santa Rosa’s Chinatown, along First and Second streets, which nurtured his lifelong fascination with other cultures.

As a boy, Thompson said, Ripley would wander into Chinatown to peek into shops, laundries and eateries, to be mesmerized by the unfamiliar clothes, aromas of Chinese foods and the Chinese characters on hand-lettered signs.

Like much of Santa Rosa’s downtown, Chinatown was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, which Ripley witnessed and his family survived.

A lucky meeting

His artistic career was launched with help from a freelance writer who came to Santa Rosa in the summer of 1908 to write a profile for the San Francisco Call on Luther Burbank, Santa Rosa’s famed horticulturalist.

The writer, Carol Read Ennis, rented a room in the Ripley family house and was impressed by the boy’s drawings, according to Thompson’s research.

She took some of his political and sports sketches to San Francisco newspapers. Soon enough, Ripley was offered his first job, at the San Francisco Bulletin for $8 per week.

Ripley also would receive encouragement from a famous Sonoma County resident, “Call of the Wild” author Jack London. They met in 1910, early in Ripley’s career, in Reno, when both men were working for the San Francisco Chronicle covering the “Battle of the Century” between boxers Jim Jeffries and Jack Johnson.

London was impressed by Ripley’s work and told him to keep at it.

Thompson noted other similarities between the two men. Both grew up poor, became wealthy adventurers and struggled with alcohol.

Ripley was married once, to a Ziegfeld Follies dancer. But it ended in a messy divorce in the early 1920s that spilled over into the newspapers with allegations of Ripley’s womanizing and drinking, which he did not challenge.

Ripley’s stories and drawings began running in The Press Democrat in 1925, starting with a photo of Ripley standing next to an Incan native of Santa Rosa, Peru, presenting him with a shrunken head the size of a baseball.

Ripley also included a Santa Rosa church in his “Believe It or Not” panel. It was the first Baptist Church where his mother worshipped, sourced from a single 275-foot-tall redwood and dubbed “The Church Built of One Tree.”

Decades ago, the church, next to Juilliard Park, displayed some of Ripley’s artifacts, but now it is boarded up.

Homecoming

Ripley’s mother died in 1915, and it was the last time he returned to Santa Rosa until his big 1932 homecoming, complete with marching bands and waving flags.

On that spring day, Mayor George Cadan presented Ripley with the keys to the city. Civic leaders escorted him to his old one-room Lewis grammar school, then to Santa Rosa High where he addressed 1,500 students.

“My start in the art world I owe to the old Santa Rosa High School, where I did my first pictures for ‘The Porcupine,'” Ripley said.

He greeted O’Meara, his former teacher, with a kiss and a hug and placed a Chinese gold and jade necklace on her. She lamented the loss of Ripley’s drawings, destroyed when fire burned down the old high school on Humboldt Street in 1921.

At a luncheon, former classmates sang high school fight songs. Ripley told the group that since his last trip home, he had visited other towns named Santa Rosa — including in Mexico, Chile and the Philippines. At a church in Lima, Peru, a priest showed him the skull of Saint Rose, an Indian woman whose relics are enshrined there, he said.

That, he told the audience, made him the only resident of Santa Rosa, California, to have seen “the original Santa Rosa.”

Ripley’s admirers presented him with a childhood memento salvaged from the former family home on Orchard Street — a weather-beaten section of a roof beam into which he had used a pocketknife to carve his name, “Roy Ripley.”

The next day, the Press Democrat society pages glowingly portrayed Ripley’s “twinkling, velvet brown eyes, deep set under an intelligent brow” and noted his tanned skin resulting from the rigors of world travel, his understanding smile and warm handclasp.“

“Made several times a millionaire (Ripley) has walked with kings, but old friends found yesterday that he has not lost his common touch, nor his love for his old hometown,” one columnist said.

“Anybody who is born in Santa Rosa must turn out to be either an artist or a poet, for the spirit of the hills gets into your blood out there,” Ripley had said, describing it as “the quaintest little town in the United States.”

It would be another 17 years before Ripley made his final return to Santa Rosa. In 1949, days after hosting one of his nationwide TV shows in New York City, he suffered a fatal heart attack at age 59.

Thousands of Santa Rosans turned out to say farewell. After a prayer service at the Church of One Tree, Ripley was buried next to his parents in Odd Fellows Park. The grave is still there, marked by a prominent “Believe It or Not” logo on their shared tombstone.

His death didn’t end “Believe It or Not.” Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment promotes the cartoon as the longest running in the world, part of a brand that includes books, aquariums and tourist attractions in more than a dozen states and eight other countries.

You can reach Clark Mason at clarkmas@sbcglobal.net

