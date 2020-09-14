Rival campaigns square off in ballot dispute over Sonoma County road tax extension

Opponents of a ballot measure to renew the Sonoma County sales tax that supports upgrades to the local transportation network were forced last week to correct one of their ballot statements after a successful legal challenge by the county’s transportation authority.

The coalition of development, business and farming groups that oppose Measure DD on the November ballot used an erroneous figure that widely inflated the share of money that has gone to Highway 101 widening from the current countywide quarter-cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2004.

The actual share from Measure M that has gone to highway widening is 40%, with another 40% going to local road and street upgrades. The opponents, in their initial, inaccurate rebuttal submitted for the ballot, had said the highway share was 80%.

To change the language took legal action because the Aug. 27 submission deadline had passed, said county Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. After the county’s transportation authority filed its complaint in superior court, the two sides reached a compromise to correct the inaccurate figure.

“Everybody was in agreement on the amended rebuttal and we just moved on,” said Keith Woods, CEO of the North Coast Builders Exchange and co-chairman of the coalition opposing the tax measure. The rebuttal was co-signed by leaders of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and the North Bay Leadership Council, who have opposed all local tax measures before voters this fall.

Woods insisted the mistake was an “accident” stemming from an omission. “It was resolved pretty quickly,” he said.

But the dust-up triggered hard feelings between leaders spearheading the campaign in support of Measure DD, also called the Go Sonoma Act, and the opposition group. The measure looks to be one of most closely watched and hard fought races on a ballot jammed with local tax proposals.

The measure requires a two-thirds supermajority to pass ― a high bar even without an organized opposition. And it is one of more than a dozen local tax measures, most of them renewals, on the November ballot.

“The margin of victory is extremely small. Anything could sway a two-thirds race,” said Santa Rosa Councilman Chris Rogers, a transportation authority board member. “In elections, it’s far too easy for people to throw out accusations that funding is not used the way voters intended. And so, if nothing else, from a government transparency perspective, we needed to make sure the record was clear.”

Supporters of the tax measure include labor and trade groups representing the road construction industry, the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, Sonoma County Conservation Action and a local coalition that advocates for improved transit and land-use planning.

In the negotiations over final ballot language, the two sides also agreed to add greater context about how future revenues from an extended 20-year sales tax would be spent. The funding plan calls for 38% to go for road upgrades and maintenance, 27% for traffic and pedestrian safety improvements, 23% to boost bus service and 12% to expand bike and pedestrian routes.

Over its lifetime, the current tax is projected to bring in about $418 million by the time it expires in 2025. All of the remaining proceeds have been committed to projects, including the last stage of Highway 101 widening through the Sonoma-Marin Narrows.

The revised language for Measure DD has been updated on the county elections office website and was fixed in time to include on voter information guides and ballots. This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, those ballots are being mailed Oct. 5 to all of the county’s roughly 288,000 registered voters.

Unlike political advertisements that are often filled with spin, ballot language has remained one realm where voters have historically relied on a public process within state and local governments to affirm the accuracy of information presented as fact.

The role for the Registrar of Voters is largely administrative, but the office oversees a 10-day public review of campaign statements to avoid publishing flawed information in a voter information guide.

The legal challenge over Measure DD led the county to delay its final steps at the printer before turning out the voter information guides, Proto said.

Supervisor David Rabbitt said the mistake by the coalition of opponents was glaring.

“Typos are just not forgivable in ballot statements,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, a transportation authority board member. “You can make any political argument you want, but you can’t change the facts. They missed it by a mile.”

Suzanne Smith, longtime executive director of the county’s transportation authority, which helps oversee road and transit funding, voiced frustration over the initial inclusion of faulty figures from opponents, which she said was misleading to the public. Correcting the information required hours of work by attorneys and agency staff, costing as much as $20,000, she said.

Cynthia Murray, co-chairwoman of the opposition group, which has come out against all sales tax measures on the November ballot, regardless of their purpose, said there was no deliberate intent behind the faulty information from the group.

She chalked the error up to a difference of three words that were left out to meet a space limit, resulting in what she called a “little mistake.”

“What they’re really trying to do is divert people’s attention away from the real issue,” said Murray, a former Marin County supervisor who is president of the North Bay Leadership Council. “It’s a terrible time to be asking anybody for taxes. It’s the crisis of our lifetimes. That’s why we’re opposing all taxes. We’re not trying to be in the weeds and are not arguing the merits or demerits of any of them.”

But Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey, vice chairman of the transportation authority board, said the lapse reflected a political effort entrenched in ideology and uninterested in a fact-based appeal to voters. He likened the error to “basically lying” to voters, who he said are faced with a critical choice about the future of the county’s transportation network.

“This is a group opposing every single tax,” he said, “and the fact they would get something so obviously wrong to me kind of shows a lack of nuance or care to really look seriously at what these measures provide and the value to community.”

