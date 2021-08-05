River fire: Homes leveled, thousands evacuated near Colfax as crews brace for wind

CHICAGO PARK — The River fire that swept through a neighborhood near Colfax appeared to be largely out early Thursday, as firefighters worked to stamp out flareups from several of the homes that were destroyed in the blaze.

Officials were concerned about forecasts for winds picking up later in the day, but there was no sign of the huge smoke plume that exploded over the area Wednesday afternoon and forced the evacuation of most of the city of Colfax.

Fire activity was moving to the west and north, away from Colfax, as of Thursday morning.

A red flag warning remains in place through 9 p.m. — the National Weather Service warns gusts could reach 35 mph. Cal Fire in a morning briefing said winds were expected to surface around 1 p.m. in the area of the fire.

The wildfire grew at a furious pace in the hours after it sparked Wednesday afternoon, north of Applegate in the Sierra Nevada foothills. It has consumed 2,400 acres and destroyed at least 50 structures, including homes, Cal Fire said Thursday morning. It is still 0% contained.

A report from the National Interagency Fire Center said at least 40 homes have been destroyed, and another 20 damaged, but that damage assessment was "difficult to establish" due to nightfall and fire activity. At least 20 other, minor structures were damaged or destroyed.

The report said at least two civilians were injured; a water tender driver suffered minor burns, the federal summary said. More than 500 fire personnel are assigned to the incident.

'Today is kind of a tipping point'

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that California has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to the River fire, which will allow local and state agencies to apply for 75% reimbursement of fire suppression costs from a presidential disaster relief fund.

Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell was hopeful that firefighters would continue to make progress Thursday.

"I think today is kind of a tipping point in getting a handle on the fire," Bell said. "Hopefully, they can get a handle on this thing."

More than 5,000 residents remained under evacuation orders Thursday morning in Placer and Nevada counties. The fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Bear River Campground, which was quickly evacuated.

Up the hillside in the Mount Olive neighborhood, a winding area dotted with ranches, a winery and large homes, several houses and numerous vehicles could be seen incinerated from the flames.

But most of the homes were saved, including one owned by Travis Vizino, who stayed to protect his home while the fire barreled through around 5 p.m.

"We made it," Vizino said Thursday morning as he walked by a neighbor's home that had burned to the ground. "It came up from the far side of Mount Olive and basically once it hit near the school there was like a fire tornado.

"It just took off and ran straight through here and started wiping stuff out."

Vizino said he was able to get his wife and 10-year-old son to leave about 30 minutes before a 200- to 300-foot column of flames swept through, and that his former training as a Cal Fire firefighter helped him save his home.

"i didn't want to leave," he said. "I didn't want to leave my stuff.

"My property's pretty well landscaped, it's all green and on sprinklers. So I ran my generator, turned my well back on and watered everything, watered the roof down. That was about it. I pretty much sat it out hanging outside."

Vizino, a 40-year-old construction superintendent, said the fire’s intensity grew Wednesday as wind whipped through.

"Earlier in the night, about 5 o'clock, the flames were coming out of the canyon and you could hear the propane tanks blowing up from the homes down below," he said.

Thursday morning, most of the smoke and flames were gone from the area, with several homes that burned down to the foundation still smoldering. One house burned completely, along with four vehicles. Across Mount Olive Road, another home also burned, along with a large shed, a child's plastic play structure and an above-ground pool.

Evacuations remain in place

Emergency authorities during a morning briefing said Thursday's efforts would include "aggressive" holds to protect more structures, including homes and an elementary school. More aircraft will be deployed to assist in containment.

Placer and Nevada counties issued a slew of evacuation orders and warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening, all of which remained in place Thursday morning.

Placer County had orders in place for Zones 1 and 2 east of Interstate 80 through the Nevada County line in the Colfax area. Evacuations are mandatory in the city of Colfax west of the Union Pacific railroad tracks. Zones 4 and 5 are under an evacuation warning.