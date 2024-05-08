Is it safe to swim in Northern California rivers? Here’s what to do as the weather warms

As temperatures begin to warm up in Northern California, you might be tempted to take a dip in local waterways.

“Keep in mind that the area rivers and streams will continue to run COLD as a product of mountain snowmelt,” the National Weather Service posted Monday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The weather service is forecasting temperatures in Sacramento to reach 90 degrees by Sunday, for the first time in 2024.

In parts of Sonoma and Napa counties, temperatures are expected to approach the 90s.

“We will be going from below-normal temperatures to above-normal temperatures for this time of the year,” Scott Rowe, a senior service hydrologist at the weather service in Sacramento, said Monday.

Why is it dangerous to swim in Northern California waterways?

Rivers, creeks, streams and other local waterways may seem like inviting ways to cool off, but they’re not safe right now, experts say.

“With open waterways in California .... you don’t know necessarily know how fast it’s flowing. You don’t know how deep it is,” Rowe said. “You don’t know what’s in the water, too.”

Because they’re fed by melting snow from the Sierra Nevada, the waterways tend to be chilly.

Currently, the water temperature in the American River is 52 degrees underneath the dam, Rowe said.

“Along the Sacramento River, temperatures in the water are anywhere from 55 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit,” Rowe said.

“In the mountains, temperatures are even colder,” he said, with temperatures ranging from 32 degrees to 50 degrees.

Low water temperatures — starting at about 50 to 60 degrees — can affect your ability to breathe and move your limbs, weather service meteorologist Chelsea Peters told The Sacramento Bee in 2023.

How to stay safe in the water

If you find yourself in a situation where you must enter the water, here are some tips from the California Department of Water Resources to stay prepared:

Plan ahead

– Check the status of the park you’re planning to visit before you leave your home, as there could be restrictions and guidelines in place. Consider sharing your GPS coordinates with a friend in case of an emergency.

– You can also check for river conditions on the Department of Water Resources web page.

Know the water

– It’s best to refrain from getting into fast-running, cold water. If you see someone who needs rescuing, either throw something that floats or call 911 for help.

– Know your limits

– Cold running water can be difficult to navigate, even for more experienced swimmers. The cold water temperatures can be a shock to the body.

Life jackets

– Wearing a life vest is always advised.

Supervise

– Keep a close eye on family and friends if you plan to be around flowing water.