More than 200 people gathered at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Bertolini Quad near midday Thursday. They were there to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand a cease-fire in Gaza, the densely populated strip of land that the Israeli military has subjected to sustained bombardment in the wake of the Hamas-led attack on Jewish communities on Oct. 7.

After listening to several speakers, the crowd moved toward Mendocino Avenue and set up on the lawn facing the busy street, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and waving their handmade messages at passing cars.

The tone was urgent, but the protest was peaceful.

That evening, Santa Rosa resident Lev Luvishis, who identified himself as the father of an SRJC student, emailed college President Angélica Garcia and other members of the administration. Luvishis signaled his disgust at images he had seen in the Oak Leaf, SRJC’s student newspaper.

They included a photo of a young woman holding a placard that read, “F*ck Zionism.” Another sign bore the phrases “Zionism = Nazism” and “Get Rid of the Genocide.”

“My great grandmother was killed in the Holocaust,” Luvishis wrote. “I know what Nazism is and what genocide is. I also know that U.S. Congress adopted HR 894 last December that recognizes that denying the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state — the core definition of Zionism — constitutes antisemitism.”

Luvishis pressed Garcia to publicly condemn the messages, and to create a task force to address antisemitism.

Compared to campuses such as Columbia University and UCLA, the scenes at SRJC and nearby Sonoma State University have been mild. But they, too, reveal the linguistic divide that often separates staunch defenders of Israel and those demanding equality for Palestinians.

As the world assigns accountability for the conflict in Gaza and Americans weigh this country’s role in the violence there, the discussion is frequently clouded, and sometimes derailed altogether, by a disconnect. How do you discuss a major geopolitical event when the words used to describe it can be interpreted so differently?

The Press Democrat spoke to protesters, their critics and experts, about the most prominent of these contested phrases.

Zionism

To Israel’s founders and their modern-day supporters, Zionism is a declaration of the right of Jews to live in the region they see as their spiritual home. To many of the students and faculty members rallying for a cease-fire in Gaza, the term has become a shorthand for oppression and religious extremism.

“Zionism is, simply, Jewish nationalism,” said James Gelvin, a UCLA history professor whose primary area of expertise is modern Middle East history. “Zionists regard Jews not as a religious community, but as a national community with the same right to sovereignty as any other national community.”

That’s the crux of 75 years of religious and ethnic conflict in the region. Both Jews and Palestinian Arabs have legitimate historical ties to the area, and each has attempted to stake their right to be there since the founding of the Israeli state in 1948.

The young woman holding the “F*ck Zionists” sign declined an interview.

But Mae Berry, an SRJC student who participated in Thursday’s campus rally, argued that Israel does not have a right to exist. And that is not a call for expulsion or violence, she insisted.

“Talking about Zionism is often being currently conflated with antisemitism, which is just completely wrong,” Berry said. “Because Jewish people also deserve to live, and there are plenty of Jewish people in support of the Palestinian cause. So Zionism is being weaponized by people.”

But Danielle Feldman, a Santa Rosa resident who has spent most of her career in public health, does equate the criticism of Zionism with criticism of Jews generally.

“It hurts,” Feldman said. “And it feels ignorant. And it feels like it’s been co-opted to make us into the bad guys. Like they’ve taken an idea and the basic premise of Judaism and vilified it. It’s painful.”

From the river to the sea

It’s the most common phrase associated with the recent wave of campus protests — the 2024 equivalent of “No Justice, No Peace” or “Si Se Puede.” And it’s hard to imagine a grouping of words that could be more contested.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rzjK5cFgg5w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The only thing everyone can agree on: The river is the Jordan. The sea is the Mediterranean. They frame the state of Israel and the two Palestinian areas it occupies, the West Bank and Gaza.