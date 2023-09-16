A Riverside County corrections officer was arrested on Friday on suspicion of extortion and sexual activity with a female inmate, authorities said.

Correctional deputy Christian Heidecker, 32, turned himself in to investigators and was booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center. He is facing charges of "one count of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, three counts of attempted sexual activity with an inmate, and four counts of extortion under color of authority," the county sheriff's department said in a statement.

Sheriff's investigators believe there may be other victims, according to the statement.

The sheriff's department was first alerted Aug. 31 that an employee was possibly extorting female inmates in its home confinement unit. The women in this program wear ankle monitors and "complete their court-ordered sentencing out of jail custody confined to their homes," according to the department.

It was not clear where the alleged acts occurred, and the department said it will not release more information at this time.

Heidecker has been placed on administrative leave and the investigation is ongoing.