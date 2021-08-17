Riverside County desert ghost town sells for $6 million
Nothing moves on Ragsdale Road. Cars whiz past on the 10 Freeway about 100 yards away.
At an abandoned gas station, the pumps are stripped of their outer shells and wiring. The convenience store is covered in graffiti, its door kicked in, contents looted. Nearby restrooms are smashed and unworkable, but the stench suggests that hasn't stopped everyone from using them. The sign over the station announces 24-hour service, a claim that hasn't been true in years.
Desert Center doesn't look like it's worth $6.25 million.
That's what Riverside resident Balwinder Singh Wraich paid at auction July 13 for the 1,034.78 acres of property in and around Desert Center. What he does with the land could radically transform a region that's home to people who've spent generations in desert solitude.
But Desert Center is a largely empty desert outpost in the Chuckwalla Valley, about 50 miles from either Blythe or Indio, almost exactly halfway between Los Angeles and Phoenix. The land Wraich bought includes two gas stations, a cafe, a hotel, store, school and the gravesite of a former cafe cook — all abandoned.
Desert Center has no city council or other government. But the U.S. Census Bureau lists it as a spot where people have come together, even though it's not a formal town or city. The bureau estimates 216 people lived there in 2019, with a median age of 70.6 years old.
The Desert Center Unified School District teaches 29 students, according to the California Department of Education, ranging from kindergarten through 8th grade. The district operates just one of its former five schools. The others shut down after Kaiser Steel's nearby Eagle Mountain mine closed in 1983. High school students travel about 50 miles each way to attend classes in Blythe. The shell of a former school, caked in graffiti, with broken glass and ceramic tile covering the floor, is visible to freeway motorists zipping past Desert Center.
The road behind
According to legend, in 1915, Kansas-born Stephen Ragsdale and his wife Lydia were driving to Los Angeles, before breaking down on the dirt wagon road between Blythe and Indio. Rescued by a prospector, Ragsdale saw opportunity in the other motorists crossing the Colorado Desert.
"He'd seen numerous people who had been unprepared crossing the desert, so he conceived of the idea of having a rest stop at the halfway point," said Steve Lech, a historian and author who co-writes The Press-Enterprise's Back in the Day local history column. "That's why he called it Desert Center: It was kind of a marketing ploy."
Opened in September 1921, Desert Center was a family affair.
"He would run the tow truck and pump gas. His wife would run the cafe and do the cooking," Lech said. "He had two sons and a daughter and they would do auto repairs and work at the center."
Ragsdale, rebranding himself "Desert Steve," had dreams of expanding Desert Center, according to Lech. But Ragsdale believed in temperance: Even after Prohibition ended in 1933, he didn't want tenants to serve or sell alcohol. His lawyer said Ragsdale couldn't legally prohibit alcohol. So Desert Center stayed small.
Margit Chiriaco Rusche's parents started the competing community and rest stop of Chiriaco Summit, 19 miles to the west, on the western rim of the Chuckwalla Valley. They spent decades as frenemies of the Ragsdales. According to Rusche, Steve Ragsdale vowed to "run that upstart Italian out of town" when Joe and Ruth Chiriaco moved there in 1933.
"It was very remote," Rusche said. "As little kids, we pumped gas, we made hamburgers."
Today, she's CEO of Chiriaco Summit. It offers food, gas and the General Patton Memorial Museum for road-weary travelers. A motel and a mobile home and RV park are planned.
After his death in 1971, Ragsdale's son Stanley ran Desert Center until he died in 1999. He kept it small, turning down offers from fast-food chains and others who wanted to "improve" the outpost.
Stanley's six kids couldn't agree on how to manage the businesses, so Desert Center gradually shut down. Their battle spent two decades in probate court. It might be the longest probate case in county history, according to Paula Turner, the real estate agent whose Coachella Valley firm handled the sale.
