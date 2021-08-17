"I haven't sold a town before," she said. "This is my first town!"

Even before the auction, Rusche had tried to buy a piece of Desert Center more than once.

"When they were closing down, we were going through a contract to lease the (Desert Center) coffee shop to update it. Thousands and thousands of dollars later, one of the brothers said 'No, not with a Chiriaco,'" she said.

Rusche then tried to buy part of the property, but the family member selling it didn't have the clear legal right to do so.

Finally, Riverside County had enough.

"The judge said 'It's been 20 years, we're putting it up for auction,'" Rusche said.

Wraich did not respond to repeated requests for comment. His family runs the Fontana-based trucking company Wraich Transport, which includes the Wraich Travel Plaza truck stop in Fontana.

The property was put up for auction for $5 million, before Wraich outbid Rusche, winning Desert Center with a $6.25 million bid. That brought an end to the Ragsdales' ownership of the community founded by their patriarch. Members of the Ragsdale family declined to comment.

"That's how it goes," Rusche said. "We decided that dirt wasn't worth that much money."

In the end, the Chiriacos did get a bit of Desert Center, purchasing a totem pole that once stood outside the cafe. It will be going up at Chiriaco Summit soon, Rusche said.

The here and now

Trucks idle in vacant lots, curtains drawn as drivers presumably get some sleep.

The roof of the Desert Center Market is caved in, roof beams crashed down around empty ice cream and soda refrigerators. A sign in the window reads "Sorry, we're closed."

Someone appears to have walked away from the boarded-up cafe mid-cleaning. A bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels on a table caked in a thick layer of dust are visible through the windows.

Only the U.S. Post Office is still open. The other three shops in the tiny strip mall are long since closed. They seem to have shut down mid-renovation, with paint cans and drop clothes covered in dust visible inside.

"They let it go really bad," said Harold Copeland, whose first job was working at Desert Center in 1977. "They should have sold something a long time ago and made something of it."

Few live in Desert Center today. The biggest nearby population center is at Lake Tamarisk, 2 1/2 miles away. A few dozen homes cluster around a county-run nine-hole golf course. The residents are mostly "hermits," according to one.

Copeland grew up in Eagle Mountain, moving there in 1967. He now lives in Indio, but his mother still lives at Lake Tamarisk.

"They love it out there because it's just so quiet," Copeland said. "The streets rolled up at 6 o'clock, but we learned to live with it."

The lack of things to do in the Chuckwalla Valley is part of the attraction for some.

"There's no temptations," said Adrianna Ornales, taking a midday dip in Lake Tamarisk with other members of the Set Free church congregation. The pool at the nearby community center is dry and the center itself locked up. It was 104 degrees at midafternoon on July 30.

Ornales moved to Desert Center in 2018, along with about four dozen other members of her church, to escape the seductions of the big city.

"It's our little safety bubble out here," she said.

Ornales works at Lake Tamarisk's one-room library, open three days a week, that shares a building with the small county firehouse.

She hopes Wraich can bring Desert Center back to life.

"I hope he does something with it," Ornales said. "More job opportunities, so people can get on their feet."

The other big population center is Lake Tamarisk Resort, a mobile home and RV park for those 55 years old and up. Many of the 150 trailers and RV spots are empty now, the snowbirds flown away to cooler climes. Once upon a time, it was a park for high-end Airstream trailers. Before that, it served the World War II era Desert Training Center first run by Major Gen. George S. Patton.

Brenda Cervantes, who with her husband has managed the resort about a year, also wants to see Desert Center revitalized.

"They need some business brought back here," she said. "People call and say 'Where's your gas station?'"

The nearest one is 19 miles away, in Chiriaco Summit. Groceries mean a 50-mile trip to Blythe or Indio.

"We're self-sufficient," Rusche said. "That's part of being desert people."

Cervantes believes Desert Center can be restored without losing the quiet isolation residents enjoy.

"We're hoping something good comes in," Cervantes said.

But no one ends up staying in Desert Center by accident.

"We're our own little oasis out here," Cervantes said. "Most everyone comes here because it's out of the way."

The road ahead

Copeland has high hopes for Wraich's Desert Center.

"I think they'll build a big truck stop right there and maybe houses or condos for the people who work there," Copeland said.

Rusche is skeptical. Desert Center doesn't have its own source of potable water, she said. And the historic buildings will need to be completely torn down.

Wraich has "got a lot of hoops to jump through," Rusche said. "He's got to get through the county process, which is hard."

She thinks the land is best suited for something modest.

"Why build a truck stop in California so close to the border where they can get their gas so much cheaper than they can here?" Rusche said. "To me, it doesn't make that much sense."

Change has come to the desert, of course. North of Lake Tamarisk, a huge solar farm has gone in. And in cooler weather, visitors race at the Chuckwalla Valley Raceway. But most days are quiet, especially during the hottest days of summer.

Whatever else might change, Chuckwalla Valley residents say the desert's appeal is eternal.

"It's a really tight community still," Copeland said.

When skeptics ask him about growing up in the Chuckwalla Valley, "I say 'how many friends do you hang out with from your high school?' And they say none, because there were 500 people in their graduating class. I still see everyone, because there were 35 in my graduation class."

His graduating class still gets together annually, he said.

"It would be hard for me to live anywhere else," Rusche said. "We have freedom and we have the mountains that are a different color every time you look at them."

But for now, the traffic on the 10 keeps racing past.