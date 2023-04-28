Sebastopol’s annual Apple Blossom Parade is Saturday and with its colorful floats and performances will come road restrictions, beginning at 8 a.m.

The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., begins at Analy High School and runs along main street, ending at noon at Calder Avenue.

So, if you’re a driver, here’s were you should avoid and head instead to get you where you need to go.

Road closures

At 8 a.m, Southbound High School Road at East Hurlbut Avenue and northbound North Main Street at Healdsburg Avenue will close.

Southbound High School Road at East Hurlbut Avenue and northbound North Main Street at Healdsburg Avenue will close. 9 a.m.: Eddie Lane and Analy Avenue at North Main Street, Morris Street at the south driveway of the Community Center parking lot, Johnson Street at Sunset Avenue & Laguna Park Way and Bonnardel Avenue at Wallace Street will be closed.

Eddie Lane and Analy Avenue at North Main Street, Morris Street at the south driveway of the Community Center parking lot, Johnson Street at Sunset Avenue & Laguna Park Way and Bonnardel Avenue at Wallace Street will be closed. At 9:30 a.m. Petaluma Avenue will be converted into a two-way street between Petaluma Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South.

Petaluma Avenue will be converted into a two-way street between Petaluma Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. At North Main Street, these roads will be closed: Wallace Street, Keating Avenue, Wilton Avenue, McKinley Street, Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol Avenue.

At South Main Street, avoid Willow Street, Burnett Street (east and westbound) Calder Avenue, Fannen Avenue, Walker Avenue and Maple Avenue.

Closures at Petaluma Avenue include Laguna Park Way, Burnett Street and Sebastopol Avenue.

These parking lots will also be closed at 9:30 a.m .: Umpqa Bank exiting onto North Main Street and Safeway onto North Main Street

.: Umpqa Bank exiting onto North Main Street and Safeway onto North Main Street 9:45 a.m.: North Main Street at Healdsburg Avenue will close as well as eastbound Bodega at Pleasant Hill Avenue North (Local traffic OK) and Healdsburg Avenue at Covert Lane (Local traffic OK.)

Roads will reopen when the parade concludes, shortly after noon.

Apple Blossom Main Street & Petaluma Avenue Detour Route

A two-way road will be created on Petaluma Avenue from Sebastopol Avenue south to where it intersects with Gravenstein Highway South.

Westbound traffic on Sebastopol Avenue will be diverted onto southbound Petaluma Avenue and northbound traffic on Petaluma Avenue will be directed onto eastbound Sebastopol Avenue.

On Gravenstein Highway South, traffic trying to travel through Sebastopol to get to the north or west county area will be diverted onto westbound Lynch Road and then onto northbound Pleasant Hill Road.

Incoming eastbound traffic on Bodega Avenue with be diverted to northbound Pleasant Hill Avenue or southbound Pleasant Hill Road.

Eastbound traffic on Gravenstein Highway North will be diverted onto Covert Lane. From Covert Lane the traffic will be routed onto southbound Pleasant Hill Avenue.

