Petaluma Blvd between Washington St. and “G” St., from 10 AM to 4 PM
Kentucky Street between Washington Street and Western Ave, from 10 AM to 4 PM
Western Ave between Petaluma Blvd and Keller Street, from 8 AM to 4 PM
Fourth Street between Western Ave and “I” Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
Fifth Street between “D” Street and “H” Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
“A” Street Parking Lot from 10 AM to 4 PM
“B” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 8 AM to 4 PM
“C” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
“D” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
“E” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
“F” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
“G” Street between Petaluma Blvd and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
“H” Street between Petaluma Blvd and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
Water Street between Washington Street and Petaluma Blvd, from 8 AM to 4 PM
Washington Street between Keokuk Street and Petaluma Blvd., from 10 AM to 4 PM
Western Avenue between Petaluma Blvd. and Keller Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM
*Information provided by the Petaluma Police Department.
