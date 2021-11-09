Subscribe

Road closures for Petaluma Veterans’ Day parade

AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 9, 2021, 6:18AM
Petaluma Veterans’ Day parade road closures

Petaluma Blvd between Washington St. and “G” St., from 10 AM to 4 PM

Kentucky Street between Washington Street and Western Ave, from 10 AM to 4 PM

Western Ave between Petaluma Blvd and Keller Street, from 8 AM to 4 PM

Fourth Street between Western Ave and “I” Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

Fifth Street between “D” Street and “H” Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

“A” Street Parking Lot from 10 AM to 4 PM

“B” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 8 AM to 4 PM

“C” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

“D” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

“E” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

“F” Street between 2nd Street and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

“G” Street between Petaluma Blvd and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

“H” Street between Petaluma Blvd and 5th Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

Water Street between Washington Street and Petaluma Blvd, from 8 AM to 4 PM

Washington Street between Keokuk Street and Petaluma Blvd., from 10 AM to 4 PM

Western Avenue between Petaluma Blvd. and Keller Street, from 10 AM to 4 PM

*Information provided by the Petaluma Police Department.

Petaluma Police advised residents that many downtown streets will be closed due to the city’s Veterans’ Day parade.

The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, with thousands of people expected to attend. Some nearby streets will be closed starting as early as 8 a.m. and are not expected to reopen until 4 p.m. that day, according to a Nixle alert from the Petaluma Police Department on Monday.

Those who plan on attending are encouraged to arrive early and carpool, as parking will be a challenge.

