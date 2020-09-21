Road closures in Sonoma and Lake counties due to crashes and police search

Two crashes and police activity were causing road closures Monday morning in three locations in Sonoma and Lake counties.

In northeast Petaluma, police asked residents to stay away from the area of Capri Avenue at Maria Drive.

Detectives were investigating an attempted vehicle theft, an alert said, with overhead assistance from the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter.

Along the Russian River south of Jenner, a 7:30 a.m. crash blocked Highway 116 at Highway 1.

A gravel truck with two trailers flipped over and was blocking at least part of the road, while cleanup of spilled gravel may keep the road blocked even longer, according to the CHP.

Tow trucks were on the way, as were cleanup crews. An ambulance was called but it wasn’t clear whether the truck driver was seriously injured.

And in Lake County, Lakeport police said South Main Street at Peckham Court remains closed Monday morning in both directions after a drunken driving crash at 1:30 a.m.

Main Street was closed in both directions due to downed utility poles and lines. Crews were on the scene around 8:15 a.m. to begin replacing the poles, police said.

The closure was expected to last several more hours after which traffic controls likely would be in place the rest of the day.

