The 30th annual Cotati Kids Day parade and festival will prompt road closures Saturday in Cotati, according to the city.

Affected roads are set to close shortly before the 10 a.m. parade, which kicks off at Cotati City Hall on West Sierra Avenue.

The parade will wind its way through downtown Cotati to La Plaza Park where the festival kicks off at 11 a.m.

The affected roads will reopen immediately following the hourlong parade.

This year’s theme is “Surf’s up Cotati!”and costumes are encouraged.

The parade is open to anyone. To participate, show up at City Hall at 9 a.m. and complete the necessary form. For a form in advance, contact awilson@cotaticity.org.

The parade, festival and pancake breakfast preceding the parade are all free to attend.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Plaza Park at East Cotati Avenue and Old Redwood Highway in Cotati.

Event schedule

— 8 to 10 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast at Church of the Oaks (160 West Sierra Avenue)

— 10 to 11 a.m.: Parade

— 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Festival at La Plaza Park

Parade route and road closures

— Parade starts at Cotati City Hall, goes down West Sierra Avenue to Henry Street

— Henry Street to Old Redwood Highway

— Left on Old Redwood Highway to La Plaza Park

Police say to expect traffic delays in the area of the event and use alternate routes through the city if possible.

For more information on this year’s event, go to pdne.ws/3rlT7PN.