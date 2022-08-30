Road rage incident leads to Santa Rosa gunfire, driver arrested in Willits

A Fortuna man is accused of firing a gun in the air before pointing it at another driver during a road rage incident in Santa Rosa Monday afternoon.

Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, surrendered to Willits police in Mendocino County and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a gun, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police received several 911 calls shortly after noon Monday regarding gunfire in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue where an encounter involving two drivers took place.

Authorities said the incident involved brake checking between Jimenez-Romeo, who drove a blue Honda Pilot, and another driver in a white pickup.

The pickup’s driver, only identified as a man in his 20s, was following Jimenez-Romeo through the intersection when they went behind a business on the southeast corner.

Jimenez-Romeo got out of the Honda, pulled out a gun and fired at least two rounds in the air, according to the Police Department. He pointed the gun at the pickup’s driver before driving away, officials added.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the pickup’s driver shouldn’t have followed Jimenez-Romeo prior to the gunfire.

“The victim in this didn’t really de-escalate the situation like he could have,” he said.

The pickup’s driver continued to follow Jimenez-Romeo before losing sight of him on northbound Highway 101, police said.

Shortly after, a passerby reported finding a 9mm handgun on Third Street, between Dutton Avenue and the railroad tracks. Investigators believe the gun was used in the shooting and discarded by Jimenez-Romeo, police said.

They identified Jimenez-Romeo as a suspect and determined he was in the Willits area. They contacted him through unspecified means and convinced him to surrender.

