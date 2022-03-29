Roads reopen after crash in north Santa Rosa

A Tuesday morning crash in north Santa Rosa triggered road closures in the area for about two hours, police said.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at Piner Road and Cleveland Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A motorcycle and a big rig collided, according to Sgt. Hector De Leon. No major injuries were reported, he said.

Portions of Piner and Cleveland that were closed following the crash reopened at about 12:30 p.m., after crews fixed a leak in the big rig, according to De Leon.

