The atmospheric river that hit Sonoma County Thursday brought strong winds and rain to the region, prompting at least one water rescue, causing mudslides and forcing one local school district to close Friday.

Here is the latest:

8:45 a.m.: Flood warning for several rivers, creeks

A flood warning has been issued for several rivers and creeks in Sonoma County Friday.

The affected areas are Mark West Creek, Colgan Creek, the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the Petaluma River and Willow Brook near Penngrove. The warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve been tracking rises on the rivers,” said Cindy Kobold, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “With all the rainfall yesterday, we will see the crests today.”

A warning represents the weather service’s highest level of risk. It means the “hydrologic event” is occurring, imminent or likely, and may pose a threat to life or property.

The weather service has also issued notices at lower levels of urgency. There is a flood advisory for Sonoma County until 2 p.m., meaning residents may be inconvenienced and should avoid hazardous situations. A flood watch will be in effect until Sunday at 10 a.m., meaning severe weather is possible but unconfirmed.

Flood Advisory Now in Effect until 2 PM PST This Afternoon. https://t.co/ZMmOYC2XTY pic.twitter.com/7tmTMdzd3C — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the atmospheric river that hit Thursday night brought widely varying rain totals to the region. The wet spot was Occidental, which got 3.08 inches between 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, Kobold said. Venado received 2.89 inches, the Sonoma County airport 2.79 and the city of Santa Rosa 2.77 inches. Lake Sonoma had 1.91 inches of rain after 5 p.m.

Other areas were considerably drier. Bodega Bay received .82 inches of rain overnight Thursday, and Petaluma just .51 inches.

Friday is looking like a break in the action. There is a small chance of rain before 10 a.m., then about a 40% chance after 4 p.m., and again during the night, Kobold said. Sonoma County is unlikely to get much more than 1/10 of an inch of rain Friday. As the precipitation subsides, the air will still be saturated, Kobold said, meaning there is a chance of fog.

For now, though, the weather is calm.

“It looks like the North Bay in particular won’t be a really big concern,” Kobold said. “We’re definitely seeing that the moisture is trending southward.”

8 a.m.: Roads impacted due to storm

Though Friday dawned to a mostly mild morning in the North Bay, the pounding rains and wind from Thursday night had resulted in a number of road impacts.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol was reporting several affected portions of roadway. They included several flooded intersections in Sonoma County.

At 12:35 a.m., CHP reported standing water at the intersection of Lytton Station Road and Haslett Lane north of Healdsburg. Around the same time, there were reports of a mud slide on Labath Avenue in Rohnert Park, near Laguna de Santa Rosa.

At 6:14 a.m., three vehicles became partially submerged at Eastside and Windsor River roads; CHP said they would be left there until the water recedes.

Just after 7 a.m., a tree was blocking portions of Petaluma Hill Road at Snyder Lane between Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa. Road crews soon cleared it. And a little before 8 a.m., CHP got calls about mud and dirt on the pavement at the intersection of River Road and Sunset Avenue in the Russian River recreation area.

No injuries have been reported.

And all at once, boom. Heavy precip causing all kinds of problems in Sonoma County, this slide is at Green Hill Rd. Near Occidental. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/ekBKFPUhhc — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 10, 2023

