Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, which again ran afoul of Petaluma officials recently when five of its bouncers were arrested after allegedly beating a patron, has had its permit suspended ahead of a mid-May meeting to decide the bar’s long-term fate, the city confirmed.

“On Thursday, the city served Roaring Donkey with a 20-day suspension notice, effective Friday, April 26th,” Assistant City Attorney Jordan Green told the Argus-Courier. “That suspension was a result of Roaring Donkey’s failure to comply with the terms of its conditional use permit because it is still operating without an approved security plan.

“During this time, the Roaring Donkey may not operate as a bar, tavern or nightclub. It may not serve alcohol or have live entertainment.”

Green said the suspension will last through Wednesday, May 15 – one day after a scheduled Planning Commission meeting during which the city will “seek revocation of the conditional use permit,” Green said.

If the bar “does not have an approved security plan by end of day on May 15th or has not filed a timely appeal, the (conditional use permit) will be revoked,” Green said.

Concerns with the bar came to a head on the night of Saturday, April 20, when a patron called police to say he had just been assaulted by five of the bar’s security staff. According to Petaluma police, a verbal dispute between the 38-year-old victim and one of the bouncers prompted them to physically eject him from the bar and then gang up on him, punching and kicking him in the head “on the sidewalk in front of a neighboring business.”

Officers arrived and investigated the bouncers, finding a set of brass knuckles and learning that two of them were on probation or community supervision, police said. They arrested Diego Vega-Ramirez, 25, Christopher Jonathan Ortiz, 31, Miguel Jasso Berber, 25, Christopher Vega-Ramirez, 25, and Daniel Vega-Ramirez, 27.

Bar owners Brian Tatko and Greg Johnson, who founded the Roaring Donkey in 2014, have been in talks with the city for years over their security plan, according to city records. City officials say the plan is needed given the bar’s troubled record, and that the owners have repeatedly failed to provide one good enough for the chief of police to approve.

According to data provided by the city, in recent years the Roaring Donkey has been the source of nearly a quarter of first responder calls to all Petaluma drinking establishments and nearly a quarter of all crime reports filed from Petaluma drinking establishments.

The bar owners’ lawyer, Patrick Ciocca, confirmed last week’s suspension but did not comment.

Whether the bar may ever reopen depends on “several factors,” Green said, including “Whether it has cured its noncompliance” by providing an approved security plan, whether it files an appeal of the 20-day suspension, and what happens at the May 14 Planning Commission meeting.