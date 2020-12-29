Robber targets east Santa Rosa bank

A man who robbed a bank Monday at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village Shopping Center is being sought by police after fleeing on foot.

The robbery occurred at 10:20 a.m. at the Bank of America on Sonoma Avenue and involved a man who approached a bank teller, pointed an item concealed in his jacket and stated he was armed, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

He then handed the teller a bag and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the man an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The robber fled on foot through the shopping center’s parking lot. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man. No bank employees or clients were hurt during the robbery, authorities said.

The man was described as being Hispanic or Black, in his mid 20s or early 30s and approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing glasses, a black North Face parka, dark pants and a blue surgical face mask.

Police do not suspect the crime is tied to a Dec. 21 robbery at a Chase bank branch also located at in the Montgomery Village center, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a spokesman for the department.

That robbery involved a man who handed a teller a note that said he was armed and demanded money. He fled in a car after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies can call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Monday’s robbery.

