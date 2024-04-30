Robbi Mecus, a New York state forest ranger who led search-and-rescue missions and became a prominent voice within the LGBTQ+ climbing community, died Thursday after falling about 1,000 feet from a peak at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. She was 52.

Her death was confirmed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, where she worked for 25 years.

Mecus, who worked mostly in the Adirondacks, searched for and rescued lost and injured climbers facing hypothermia and other threats in the wilderness. Last month, she helped rescue a frostbitten hiker who was lost in the Adirondack Mountains overnight.

At age 44, she came out as transgender, she said in a 2019 interview with the New York City Trans Oral History project. She then worked to foster a supportive community for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning climbers in the North Country of New York.

"I want people to see that trans people can do amazing things," she said in an interview for a climbing website, goEast, in 2022. "I think it helps when young trans people see other trans people accomplishing things. I think it lets them know that their life doesn't have to be full of negativity and it can actually be really rad."

Basil Seggos, former commissioner of New York's Department of Environmental Conservation, called Mecus a "pillar of strength" and a tremendous leader for LGBTQ+ rights, noting that she was "always there" for the most difficult rescues and crises.

Mecus was born in New York City in October 1971 and grew up in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, in a Roman Catholic, working-class family with her parents and an older brother and older sister.

"Growing up in New York City, I always knew that I was a mountain girl," she said in the 2019 interview. She recalled cutting up pictures of forests and mountains and tacking them to her wall.

She got involved in the New York climbing community, and in 2008 met Carolyn Riccardi, who said Sunday that they had bonded over their shared experiences growing up in Brooklyn and their love of heavy metal music.

"The climbing community has some diversity to it, but you don't meet a lot of blue collar kids from Brooklyn, and you don't meet a lot of kids that are into heavy metal," Riccardi said.

Mecus had said she identified as female since she was very young, though she struggled to come to terms with her identity for decades. She married a woman, and they had a child together.

After finding an online community as an outlet with which she could express herself, she came out as transgender. She became a leader of the LGBTQ+ climbing community, eager to share her own experiences and be a model to others.

"Fifteen years ago, there was no LGBT climbing community," Riccardi said. "When I came out, there wasn't any community like that. But Robbi helped build it."

Mecus helped lead the Adirondack Queer Ice Fest, an ice climbing festival in Keene Valley, New York, where she lived.

She died while ascending Mount Johnson, an 8,400-foot peak, along a route known as the Escalator, a steep 5,000-foot climb on the peak's southeast face. The route involves navigating rock, ice and snow.

Another climber who was roped to Mecus, a 30-year-old woman from California whose name was not released, was seriously injured in the fall.

"These are the climbs that she truly loved," Riccardi said of Mecus. "This was her special thing. She loved these kind of mixed climbs that had a lot of complexity."

Her survivors include her daughter.

In the interview with New York City Trans Oral History project, Mecus described her struggle to develop an identity beyond the stereotypes of who she thought she had to be.

But after coming out, she said, she developed her own definition of her gender, her "own version of femininity."

"I thought that in order to be accepted as a woman, that I would have to model myself after all the other women I see," she said. "And I think one of the big lessons I've learned in the past three years is that I don't have to model myself after anybody, except me."

