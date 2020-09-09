Robert Pittman named new Sonoma County Counsel by Board of Supervisors

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday appointed Assistant County Counsel Robert Pittman to take over as the new county counsel, succeeding Bruce Goldstein, who is retiring after 23 years.

Pittman has spent the past eight years with the County Counsel’s Office, including four as assistant county counsel, where he oversaw 32 attorneys and 12 support staff as the office’s chief operating officer, according to a Sonoma County news release.

“I am extremely honored to serve the board as Sonoma County’s next county counsel,” Pittman said a statement. “I am passionate about public service, and I look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with the board, county department heads and staff, and other local and regional governments to advance the county’s key strategic initiatives and priorities.”

Pittman earned his law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and currently lives in San Rafael with his husband, according to the release. He will take over the top job Sept. 22, earning $255,000 per year.

He brings more than 25 years of experience as a public agency attorney, including stints with Beverly Hills, Laguna Beach, Irvine and West Hollywood. In the release, county leaders cited Pittman’s “deep understanding of the historic challenges facing the county,” as a key factor in his appointment.

Pittman oversaw the County Counsel Office’s response to the 2017 wildfires, the 2019 Kincade fire and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

“Bob Pittman’s professional history with the county, as well as his involvement and leadership during the 2017 fires, the Kincade fire, and the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate that he is well qualified to assume the role as County Counsel,” board Chair Susan Gorin said in the release. “We are going to miss Bruce, but we are grateful to have someone as capable and as experienced as Bob is to fill the void he leaves.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy