Robin Williams' Tiburon mansion sold for $5.35 million

The former home of late entertainer Robin Williams has sold for $5.35 million.

The 6,517-square-foot Mediterranean-style home in Tiburon originally was listed at $7.25 million. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and boasts views of the San Francisco Bay from practically every room. The property also features a media room, three-car garage, and sprawling patio and pool area, among many other amenities.

The home was purchased in 2008 for $4.05 million, according to public records. After Williams' death in 2014, the home passed to his widow, Susan.

Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright with Compass were the listing agents.

Williams — a celebrated comedian and actor known for roles in TV sitcom "Mork & Mindy" and films "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Good Will Hunting" — went to Redwood High School in Larkspur and studied theater at the College of Marin. He began his career in stand-up comedy in San Francisco night clubs.