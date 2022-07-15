Roblar Fire victim was a father who ‘challenged himself physically’

Randal Casarotti grew up in Sonoma County and left a legacy as a father of four, a sports enthusiast and an operator of heavy machinery, loved ones said.

The 63-year-old Rohnert Park man was operating a vehicle when he died tragically June 27 during the Roblar Fire that scorched 63 acres west of Cotati.

His death is still being investigated and loved ones have yet to hold funeral services, said his cousin, Paul Herrerias, of Novato.

For now, they can only wonder what happened to Casarotti in that Sonoma County hillside along Roblar Road.

“They’re cycling through,” said Herrerias, 66. “It was disbelief for a little while and hard to accept, especially when you can’t see the body for a while because (investigators) took it away to go to the coroner’s office.”

Casarotti was inside a skid steer construction vehicle when he died in the fire. His exact cause of death is still being determined, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are also still looking into the blaze’s cause, Cal Fire Division Chief Tom Knecht said Friday.

The fire burned on the site of the Roblar Quarry, which has been in development for about two decades. The controversial project has caused significant concern among area residents who worry it will detrimentally impact the environment.

San Francisco-based law firm Lubin Olson, which represents the quarry, issued a statement last month that mining operations haven’t begun and owners are cooperating with investigators.

They declined to comment on Casarotti, but friends and loved ones fondly recalled the Petaluma High School graduate.

Herrerias said his cousin “enjoyed life at its fullest” and was competitive growing up.

Casarotti participated in sports, including boxing as a teenager, and was fond of driving muscle cars, like his blue Chevrolet Chevelle. He was quiet in large crowds but could be boisterous in smaller groups.

Often, Casarotti took on physically demanding jobs, like handling haystacks.

“He was not afraid to challenge himself physically,” Herrerias said. “He was muscular. I would stand next to Randy. I love him, but he was intimidating.”

Over the years, Casarotti played rugby with the Petaluma Leghorns Rugby Club, Santa Rosa Rugby Club and the Very Old Men in Tight Shorts, or Vomits.

“He was a great defensive player, mostly,” said former teammate Scott Dennison, 60, of Petaluma. “I don’t remember him running the ball much, but he could sure hit a guy.”

But outside the hard-hitting moments on the field, Dennison added, Casarotti was “just a sweetheart of a guy. He’d do anything for you.”

Another former teammate, Petaluma resident Paul Dolcini, added Casarotti was “as nice as he was tough.”

Press Democrat reporter Andrew Graham contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi