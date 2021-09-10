Rock fire in Mendocino County burns 8 acres, 0% contained

A fire that started late Thursday night in the remote hills north of Cloverdale believed to be started by lightning had burned 8 acres and was 0% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

“That’s about all I have right now,” said Eric Campbell, fire captain at Cal Fire’s Mendocino County command center. “It’s still really difficult to access.”

An attempt was made to divert a fixed-wing aircraft from the Caldor fire, in order to help guide firefighters to the fire, “because they could not find access to it,” said Campbell. But the aircraft had returned to McClellan Air Force Base and was out of service.

The National Weather Service tallied between 100 and 125 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes overnight in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Those strikes started around 8:30 p.m. By 8 a.m. Friday, the danger of lightning had waned in the Bay Area, leading the National Weather Service to cancel the red flag warning issued due to increased fire danger that had been in effect since 5 p.m. Thursday.

As of 12:45 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service reported that at least two dozen lightning strikes had been confirmed in parts of Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

“For the most part, the main event has moved out of our area,” said Murdock, “pushing off toward the Sacramento Valley.”

One of those lightning bolts struck a 100-plus foot evergreen tree in the front yard of Efrain Andrede, on Becky Court in Rohnert Park.

“It exploded,” recalled Andrede, who was watching TV around 9:15 p.m. when lightning struck, sending large pieces of the tree over a roughly a 200-yard radius.

One log embedded itself in the windshield of Andrede’s Nissan pickup truck, one of at least four cars damaged int the cul-de-sac.

Some firewood-sized fragments reached houses one street over.

“You could see pieces of the tree on their roofs,” said a neighbor, who declined to give his name.

Residents felt fortunate that the tree hadn’t taken down power lines, or damaged homes.

“PG&E were here last night, up on all of our roofs. They disconnected all the power lines,” said the neighbor.

Rainfall in Sonoma County was light, with the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport recording 0.04 inches, and 0.05 inches in Santa Rosa. Petaluma got 0.01 inches.

Lightning developed in the Santa Rosa area just before 9 p.m. and the National Weather Service confirmed eight cloud-to-ground strikes in Sonoma County, alone, as of 9:45 p.m.

One strike was within the September 2020 Glass fire’s burn area east of Santa Rosa. That fire burned 67,484 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures.

Three other lightning strikes were east of Rohnert Park, but the other four locations weren’t specified.

There also were reports of fires across the North Bay late Thursday, but officials were slow in confirming whether any of them were caused by lightning.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted out at 11 p.m. that there had not been any fires in the city. But around 11:30 p.m., there were unconfirmed reports that lightning caused a tree fire on Mountain Meadow Lane.

Cal Fire firefighters were investigating a fire of less than an acre on Wall Road in Napa County, but a spokesman said it was too early to say if it was linked to lightning.

