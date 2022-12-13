Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin County

A rock slide damaged vehicles and temporarily closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning.

The rocks tumbled down the hillside onto the road at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Sig Alert. CBS News reported that one car was severely damaged and a few others were hit with debris.

The highway reopened just before 7 a.m. The closure is resulting in stop-and-go traffic and creating delays of about 10 minutes, a Sig Alert said.

The rock slide comes at the tail end of a several days of rain across Northern California. Conditions are expected to dry up on Monday, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.