Subscribe

Rock slide on Highway 101 damages several vehicles in Marin County

The Monday slide reportedly severely damaged one car.|
AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
December 13, 2022, 8:56AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A rock slide damaged vehicles and temporarily closed southbound Highway 101 past Rodeo Avenue in Marin County on Monday morning.

The rocks tumbled down the hillside onto the road at about 4:30 a.m., according to a Sig Alert. CBS News reported that one car was severely damaged and a few others were hit with debris.

The highway reopened just before 7 a.m. The closure is resulting in stop-and-go traffic and creating delays of about 10 minutes, a Sig Alert said.

The rock slide comes at the tail end of a several days of rain across Northern California. Conditions are expected to dry up on Monday, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette