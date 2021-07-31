Rockin’ A is rocking Cloverdale’s coffee scene

Rockin’ A Adventure Cafe owner Trevor Ambrosini, says thanks to a customer as he sells morning beverages at his drive-thru coffee shop, Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Cloverdale. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Humboldt County native Trevor Ambrosini relocated to Cloverdale specifically to open a business in which he had no prior experience, and so far, he seems to be knocking it out of the ballpark.

Rockin’ A Adventure Cafe is an Indiana Jones-themed drive-thru coffeehouse located at the south end of town in front of the Renner Petroleum facility. Opened in December 2019, it quickly became the go-to coffee stop for many in the community and beyond.

Even a pandemic three months after opening failed to throw this first-time entrepreneur off course. Instead, he adapted by using social media to promote limited menus and special events where the community could get involved.

“One example was a drink competition where customers could submit a unique drink recipe and, no matter how obscure the ingredients were, we would create and test out the drink,” he said. “We also organized a few free drive-thru barbecues and created a puzzle book for kids to do at home, which would result in a prize once completed.”

Regular customer Dana Johnson describes the business as “friendly, smiling customer service, quick and efficient,” which is exactly the image Ambrosini wants to project.

While in high school, his plan had been to work for his father’s company, Beacom Construction. Ambrosini would save up some money and then move to Southern California where he hoped to get involved with farmers markets. Instead, he found he enjoyed the work and ended up staying at Beacom until opening Rockin’ A.

Beacom handles most of Renner’s construction projects, which is what first brought Ambrosini to Cloverdale a few years ago while he was still living in Humboldt County. Through this experience, he developed a strong affinity for drafting and design — specifically of fuel systems — and learned the ins and outs of project design, permitting and scheduling.

Opportunity presented itself

While the Cloverdale site was still under construction, he heard the original owner Mike Renner was interested in opening a coffeeshop on the property.

“I jumped at the opportunity, and he agreed to let me give it a shot,” he said. “When he later sold Renner Petroleum, the new owners graciously let me continue working on the idea.”

Ambrosini’s long-term goal is to open a string of uniquely themed restaurants, so this felt like a proper first step to achieve that goal. He envisions each of the future restaurants having a different theme and its own distinctive outdoor seating area.

“Way down the line, after opening several of my own restaurants and shops, I would be interested in providing design consultation for themed buildings and events. This way I could work on multiple projects short term during what I consider to be the most fun part of a project.”

The Rockin’ A building was previously used as a mobile coffee trailer. Ambrosini found it in near Chico and hauled it to Cloverdale. It was converted to a permanent building by remodeling the entire outside with a foundation, deck and drive-thru arbor. The interior is about 130 square feet and the exterior is around 500 square feet.

Plethora of unique offerings

Ambrosini, 26, is a huge Indiana Jones fan and says the exterior of the shop is inspired by the movies. The interior of his house is heavily inspired by the movies, as well, and features several replica props from the films as well as memorabilia from the Indiana Jones attraction at Disneyland.

Besides coffee and a wide range of customizable drinks, menu items include Italian sodas, which local resident Crystal Force describes as “the best ever,” lemonades, teas, flavored Red Bulls, smoothies, snow cones and more. Since their kitchen is too small to prepare their own, pastries are made and delivered fresh most mornings by Cloverdale’s Bakery El Palomo.

“We offer a wide range of flavored lattes, which are definitely our most popular drink, followed by our mochas, which are made with Ghirardelli chocolate, and then our chai tea,” Ambrosini said.

Although Cloverdalian Savannah DelCampo-Snyder is not a big coffee drinker, she is still a big fan of Rockin’ A.

“I normally don’t like coffee, however their white and black mocha blended with almond milk is to die for. Their staff is so friendly, and they always give my pups a treat when we go,” she said.

'Blessing in disguise’

So how did he come up with the name Rockin’ A Adventure Cafe?