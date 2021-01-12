Rockslide briefly closes Highway 101 south of Crescent City

A storm-driven rockslide briefly closed a section of Highway 101 south of Crescent City in Del Norte County Tuesday morning, forcing Caltrans crews to mobilize and partially reopen the two-lane roadway.

The slide, which happened about 9:45 a.m., occurred near the Last Chance Grade, which is prone to landslides, said Myles Cochrane, a Caltrans district spokesman. It completely closed the highway in both directions until it was reopened to one-way traffic at about 11:20 a.m., he said.

Mud and rockslides are not uncommon in the area after a heavy downpour, said Crescent City CHP Officer Brandy Gonzalez. No vehicles were caught within the slide, and there were no reports of injuries, just short traffic delays while the road was reopened, she said.

Crews for Caltrans were already in the area continuing construction of a retaining wall, and the road was already down to one lane, Cochrane said. The project to help reduce such closure started last year and is expected to be finished in early 2022.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.