Rockslide closes section of Highway 1 in Big Sur

A rockslide triggered by heavy rains has closed a section of Highway 1 along California's Big Sur coastline.

Caltrans shut down the road between Ragged Point and Deetjen's Big Sur Inn to allow workers to remove debris and make repairs. Assessments and updates on closure parameters will be made daily, Caltrans said.

#Highway1 in #MontereyCounty will remain closed between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn to allow for removal and debris from the highway and repairs to a rockfall system at Cow Cliffs. Assessments and updates on closure parameters will be made daily. @PIOJimShivers pic.twitter.com/F7PjeuzXT7 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 15, 2021

The closure comes after a moisture-rich storm known as an atmospheric river stalled over Big Sur's Santa Lucia Mountains and dumped copious amounts of rain. Nearly 10 inches of rain fell Sunday through Tuesday on Anderson Peak in the mountain range. Another storm is expected Wednesday into Thursday.

Caltrans said it will have a better idea of when the road will reopen on Friday.

"Our field assessments will continue today and we expect to have a determination on the duration of the closure by this Friday," Kevin Drabinski, a spokesperson for Caltrans, wrote in an email. "This is looking like a shorter-term closure rather than a longer one. But again we have rain in the forecast for tonight and all the ingredients for a rockfall recipe are still very much in play.

"I would also note that the northern end of the closure is below Big Sur proper and travel to Big Sur from the Bay Area is still very much open to the travelling public."

The atmospheric river prompted evacuation orders and warnings near the River Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Big Sur due to the potential for debris flows. As of Wednesday morning, no major debris flows were reported and many of the evacuation orders and warnings were lifted or downgraded.