Rockslide on Central Coast shuts down Highway 1

BIG SUR — A rockslide on the rugged Central California coast forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1 on Wednesday, state highway authorities said.

The closure extended from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County, Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said in a social media post.

A photo showed large boulders covering much of the roadway.

There was no estimate for when the road would be reopened, Shivers said.