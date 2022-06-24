Roe v. Wade decision a violation of church and state, Cotati rabbi says

Reb Irwin Keller, rabbi at Congregation Ner Shalom in Cotati, says he has sympathy for those for whom terminating a pregnancy “feels like murder.”

But that doesn’t mean he thinks it appropriate legally to prohibit others from seeking abortions, as the highest court in the land has now paved the way for U.S. states to do.

For one thing, by Jewish tradition, a developing fetus is not considered a person, he said. For another, preservation of human dignity is valued highly and would be called into question if a woman were “not allowed to determine whether to carry forward a pregnancy or not, whether to be a mother or not, or when to be a mother.”

But wherever a particular Jew or any other person falls on the question of access to abortion, there’s a broader issue concerning the constitutional doctrine of separation of church and state that is clearly violated by the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, he said.

“The view of abortion that’s being put into place by the Supreme Court is the establishment of a particular ultraconservative religious view as the law of the land,” Irwin said, “and that particular, ultraconservative view is being imposed on people who don’t share that religious view. So instead of leaving this to the conscience of individual women and the religious belief systems of individual women, a particular religious view is being imposed on everyone, supplanting women’s own consciences, as if women can’t be trusted to make a very serious decision.”

He continued, “It’s not just religious. It’s patriarchal. It’s about power. It’s about all sorts of things. But it’s so insulting to think that women who want an abortion do this lightly, or that they don’t experience the significance of a pregnancy.”

