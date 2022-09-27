Roger Stone encouraged violence, sought pardon after riot, Jan. 6 evidence shows

WASHINGTON — Shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as authorities began arresting people across the country in connection with the violence, political operative Roger Stone started texting with a lawyer representing President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, seeking a pardon.

“There will be mass prosecutions,” Stone wrote to David I. Schoen, the lawyer. “Mark my words.”

Could Schoen “plug” his pardon request the next time he spoke to the president?

The text messages are part of a trove of video evidence Danish filmmakers have turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, which also shows Stone threatening violence and spelling out plans to fight the election results. Some of the material was expected in the panel’s next hearing, which had been planned for Wednesday but was postponed abruptly on Tuesday afternoon, with committee members citing the impending impact of Hurricane Ian.

The footage shows Stone using bellicose language and laying out plans to create and exploit uncertainty about the election results to help Trump cling to power.

“Fuck the voting,” he says at one point with a laugh. “Let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”

The committee obtained the footage from the filmmakers after extensive negotiations, issuing a subpoena and then traveling to Copenhagen to spend a week going through the evidence. They received about 10 minutes out of 170 hours of footage from a crew that trailed Stone for more than three years to make a documentary, titled “A Storm Foretold.”

Christoffer Guldbrandsen, the filmmaker who followed Stone off and on for more than three years, said he had provided the panel with clips they “specifically requested,” but turned down similar requests from the FBI, because he didn’t want to work with law enforcement.

Guldbransen also captured Stone comparing plans to challenge the 2020 election with tactics similar to those he used in 2000 during the election dispute between Al Gore and George W. Bush, when he helped to orchestrate the so-called “Brooks Brothers riot” of Republican operatives that disrupted the recount of the vote in Florida.

In an interview, Stone insisted that he was merely talking about declaring victory before a call was made when he invoked the Brooks Brothers riot.

As for the pardons he discussed, he said, “I had predicted that they would criminalize constitutional political activity.”