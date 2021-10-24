Rohnert Park and Cotati contract with Petaluma social services group for police-alternative response

Rohnert Park and Cotati are joining the ranks of cities throughout Sonoma County to create specialized teams to respond to mental health, homeless and other crisis calls that until recently had been handled by law enforcement.

The adjacent cities will contract with Petaluma People Services Center to run their joint SAFE program, which they will kick off this week. The Petaluma social services nonprofit has run that city’s SAFE — Specialized Assistance for Everyone — team since July, and increased its availability to 24 hours a day, seven days a week this month.

Both programs are modeled after the 32-year-old Oregon-based CAHOOTS team, on which Santa Rosa city leaders also are basing their newly unveiled inRESPONSE team.

After the police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota in May 2020, advocates for racial equality and less-aggressive policing pushed police departments around the country to reassess how they respond to mental health crises, suicide calls, issues related to homelessness, addiction and other nonviolent situations.

CAHOOTS, Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets, began in Eugene, Oregon, in 1989 and has become the gold-standard for police departments and cities looking to improve community relationships and reduce unnecessarily escalating nonviolent situations that don’t require law enforcement.

A former CAHOOTS medic, Manning Walker, is leading Petaluma’s team and Ben Adam Climer, another former CAHOOTS EMT, is consulting with other cities considering replicating the alternative crisis service, including Rohnert Park and Cotati.

SAFE workers provide a mobile crisis intervention team, with one trained in medical care and the other in mental health care, that may be dispatched to a list of calls including: welfare checks, reports of suspicions people, family disturbances, public drunkenness, a person lying on the ground or sleeping; mentally ill or suicidal people; and missing persons cases.

The workers do not carry weapons and are not trained in law enforcement, instead they replace armed, uniformed police with trained social workers. They are dispatched through 911 or the police nonemergency line for calls that do not involve an immediate safety threat to the individual in crisis or the general public.

Calls may be managed by SAFE response, a joint police-SAFE response or only police.

The Rohnert Park council unanimously approved contracting with the Petaluma nonprofit to run the SAFE program earlier this month, as did Cotati.

“It’s a great program and it’s such a wonderful tool for law enforcement and for people with mental health issues in so many ways,” said Rohnert Park Councilmember Pam Stafford.

This year’s costs were expected to be about $850,000 from both cities in an 84%/16% cost-sharing agreement, based on 2019-20 calls SAFE might respond to. Annual costs are expected to be about $1 million in each of the first two years.

Public Safety Chief Tim Mattos said the costs to each city will be reevaluated after the second year of operation based on the calls for service locations.

The cities have received a $1 million grant from the state Department of Health Services and expect to use Sonoma County Measure O tax funding as well casino mitigation funds to pay for its operation and ongoing costs.

Mattos got creative in finding a specialized van for the team. Because of a worldwide microchip shortage, a new van will take between six to eight months to arrive. But Mattos “commandeered one of our community services vans” and said it has been retrofitted for use in the interim.

