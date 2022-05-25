Rohnert Park appoints young Latina to fill council vacancy

A young Latina who works as a judicial assistant was appointed Tuesday night to represent Rohnert Park’s District 1 through the next five months.

Samantha Rodriguez was chosen from a pool of three applicants vying to replace Vice Mayor Willy Linares, who announced in April he was stepping down to focus on family.

She will represent the city’s southwestern district through November when voters will choose someone to fill the remainder of Linares’ term that ends in 2024.

Rodriguez told the council Tuesday she applied on a whim after being encouraged by a resident but was excited for the opportunity to serve the city she grew up in. She believes she can provide a unique perspective as a young Latina, she said.

Rodriguez and the other applicants, David Soldavini and Sara Jordan, had up to five minutes to address the council before members unanimously voted to appoint Rodriguez to the post. An earlier motion made by Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth-Adams to appoint Soldavini was rescinded.

Linares said Rodriguez has the desire and life experience needed to serve. She understands how to continue advocating for District 1 and create a more equitable city, he said.

“I believe she shares the values of what the people of Rohnert Park voted for when they elected me,” he said.

In her application, Rodriguez said while Rohnert Park is a great place for youth and families, there is a lack of opportunities for young people. She hopes to change that, she said.

“With the growth and expansion, I find that having a voice and perspective as a 32-year-old Latina is important,” she wrote in her application. “Being appointed to the council will allow me to further understand the greater plan for our city as well as share new perspectives with the council.”

Rodriguez works as a judicial assistant at Sonoma County Superior Court and is a full-time student. Access to communication of city information and lack of public transportation are two of the biggest issues the city faces, according to her application.

Though the appointment is immediate, Rodriguez couldn’t take her seat on the dais until taking the oath of office, which is scheduled for Wednesday. She will attend her first meeting June 14.

Linares, 37, was elected in 2020 to represent District 1. He submitted his resignation April 18 saying he wanted to spend more time with his growing family after he and his wife welcomed twins.

In his final remarks as council member, Linares thanked staff and his council colleagues for their work and residents “for opening up their city to my family.” He leaves “extremely proud and grateful,” he said.

His resignation means three of the five council seats are up for election in November. Southeastern District 2 and District 5 in the northwest also are on the ballot.

