Rohnert Park approves $35 million budget, anticipates sharp drop in tax revenues

Rohnert Park approved a balanced budget this week despite entering the new fiscal year expecting to lose more than $9 million from its discretionary spending fund, primarily the result of a sharp drop in tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s almost $35 million general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year is down more than 21% from last year’s $44 million-plus spending plan, reflecting projected declines in taxes on retail sales and hotel visitors. While the City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the budget, it could require further tweaks as Rohnert Park joins the region in its recovery from the economic shutdown to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are going to treat it as a work in progress. There’s just so much uncertainty,” City Manager Darrin Jenkins told the council during its Tuesday night virtual meeting. “We’ve reduced revenues, but we’ve also reduced some of the expenditures, and we may find that really it’s just not workable, or the revenues are higher and so we should restore some of those programs.”

Sonoma County’s third-largest city projects to collect $11 million in sales taxes in the fiscal year that begins July 1, accounting for almost a third of its annual revenues but down 15%, or $2 million, from a year ago. Taxes on hotel stays are expected to tumble more than 40%, dropping to $2.5 million, though those numbers are better than originally anticipated when city staff began building the 2021 budget.

“I’ll tell you, the last couple months it’s been down 85% countywide,” Jenkins said of hotel tax revenues, “so this represents a significant recovery from where it’s been the last few months.”

Still, spending cuts were necessary to maintain a balanced budget for the seventh consecutive year. They include deferring some infrastructure maintenance, delaying technology and vehicle replacements and skipping a year of paying down pension liabilities. Three full-time city positions that were already vacant will also be frozen and some part-time staff hours will be reduced as well, Jenkins said.

“This is amazing that our staff has been able to balance with this strange year that we’ve had. I think we all really appreciate that,” Councilwoman Pam Stafford said Tuesday. “We will be addressing some of these things as the year goes along.”

Meeting a City Council goal, the city will make limited cuts to its combined police and fire department, which at $18.2 million this year accounts for more than half of Rohnert Park’s overall annual spending. The city’s second- and third-largest expenses in 2021 will be funding its Development Services and Public Works departments, at $3.6 million and $3 million, respectively.

In the new budget cycle, Rohnert Park will avoid dipping into its $13.3 million general fund reserve, which sits at 38% of annual expenses. It previously spent about $750,000 from the rainy-day fund through June to cover shortfalls from the regional shutdown.

The city, however, plans to tap $1.35 million of a reserve fund established through quarterly payments to the city from the nearby Graton Resort & Casino, which is owned by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. The new budget assumes the tribe will miss a payment this year following the three-month closure of its Las Vegas-style casino this spring, but Jenkins said as of last week that $2.4 million payment is now anticipated by the fall.

“I appreciate how hard the city staff has worked to get through this really difficult time, and especially understanding what was going to happen with the budget,” said Councilwoman Gina Belforte. “They got on top of it very quickly.”

