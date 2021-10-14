Rohnert Park artist finds wave of inspiration after leaving wine industry

For Rohnert Park artist Nancy Woods, there’s no greater payment than when someone compliments her oil paintings.

Although she graduated in 1989 from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, she’s spent her career in winery management and wine sales. She never imagined she’d one day be exhibiting her landscapes and pet portraits throughout Sonoma County.

Woods, 57, put her artwork on the back burner for more than 20 years. She’d worked in graphic design for a few years, but the exacting work left her with wrist pain so severe she often sought relief by placing her wrists on ice packs.

“I thought, ‘That’s not what I want in my life’,” she said.

She’d worked at a Sonoma winery while in college, enjoyed the wine industry and figured it could provide a steady income. Even though she designed winery brochures and advertisements, it wasn’t exactly a creative outlet.

Woods only began painting after a rotating art exhibit was featured at Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa, where she was working.

“I got to look at the beautiful artwork all day while I was working at the winery,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Gosh, I wish I could do that.’ I didn’t think I could.”

She met one of the featured artists, Petaluma fine art oil painter Samantha Buller, whose artwork “looked so effortless,” Woods said. They hit it off (and discovered they’d attended the same art school), and Buller encouraged Woods to pursue painting.

“She had the talent and skills. Most people just need a little push, someone in their corner cheering them on and I am happy to do that for Nancy,” Buller said in an email. “I am so proud of her for having the self-discipline to pick up a brush again. It is a very daunting task to start something like that after passed time.”

‘I do it for me’

Woods initially worked in acrylics, pulling out a set of 20-year-old “gloopy” paints that were “old and gross.” She soon switched to oils, with her work immediately “10 times better,” she said.

She’s been at it ever since, making time for painting whenever she can. Her artwork has been featured in several exhibits, and she posts photos of her paintings on Instagram and Facebook, where she has plenty of fans who offer support and encouragement.

“If it wasn’t for Facebook and Samantha, I wouldn’t be painting today,” Woods said. “I get excited when people love my work. That inspires me to keep going.”

She’s been painting in oils for about nine years. Her skills and style are still evolving, she said, but she’s encouraged with every compliment and every improvement she makes to her work.

“I don’t have a goal to be in an art gallery or to get rich from it,” she said. “I do it for me, really.”

Things came full circle for her in 2013, when she had her first solo art show – at Balletto Vineyards, where she’d been inspired to paint. The exhibit included about 10 of her paintings.

“It was great. It was my first (show) where I got to hang everything,” she said.

Since then her artwork – often of bucolic countryside scenes, vineyards, barns, still lifes of fruit, dogs of numerous breeds, cats of every color, grazing cows and sheep – has been displayed at several wineries and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Healdsburg Center for the Arts and Riverfront Gallery in Petaluma.

Connecting with other artists

Although she first painted from photographs, using a spare bedroom as her studio, Woods recently began plein air painting, taking her easel and oils outdoors.

“I’m very social,” she said. “That’s why I don’t like painting in my studio. I get bored.”

She joined the Marin & Sonoma Plein Air Group on Facebook and enjoys painting where “people stop to talk to you.”

Woods began plein air painting more frequently during the coronavirus pandemic. She left her job at a Sonoma County winery early in March of 2020, just before the pandemic, to start an outbound wine sales business from home. The business was successful from the start, with multiple winery clients and “people who were home and answering their phones.” The work also allowed her greater freedom for painting.

She ordered supplies for plein air painting, which arrived as she was diagnosed a year ago with macular degeneration, an eye disease that can cause visual impairment. Her right eye is affected, with low-light conditions problematic.

“I have trouble seeing in the shade,” Woods said.

The condition hasn’t slowed her from painting. She returned earlier this month from a three-day painting workshop in Murphys in the Sierra Nevada foothills, one of two multi-day classes she’s taken with professional artists.