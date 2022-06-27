Rohnert Park bicyclist exposed himself, touched women, police say

Rohnert Park investigators are looking for a bicyclist who exposed himself to one woman and assaulted two others on a pair of bike paths, officials said.

The first two encounters occurred Saturday and Sunday on the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit bike path between Southwest Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a victim was approached by a man on a black mountain bike who slapped her rear.

The second incident happened about 3 p.m. Sunday in the same area when another woman was assaulted under similar circumstances, police said

A third incident occurred about 7 a.m. Monday on the Copeland Creek path near Snyder Lane, which is just east of the SMART path.

The victim reported she was walking to work when the man chased her on his bike while his genitals were exposed, police said.

She hit him with an unspecified object she was carrying and he fled. Officers responded to the scene but could not find the bicyclist.

In each incident, he was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 20 with dark curly hair and glasses.

In at least one encounter, he wore orange shorts with smiley faces on them and a black shirt or sweatshirt.

Rohnert Park police encourages residents to be cautious when using area paths. People should be aware of their surroundings, walk with partners and only use one earbud in order to hear what’s around you.

Officials want anyone with information to dial 707-584-2612 or 911.

