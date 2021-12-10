Tech used to ID ‘Golden State Killer’ helps ID Rohnert Park body found in 2015

Technology used to locate the “Golden State Killer” and identify a victim of John Wayne Gacy has again helped law enforcement personnel put a name to a previously unknown face.

Sonoma County authorities announced Thursday that a body discovered along a Rohnert Park walking path nearly seven years ago has now been identified as 48-year-old Stephen Patrick Archer of Seattle.

His cause of death, though still unknown, doesn’t appear to be suspicious or involve foul play, authorities said.

Archer’s body was discovered Jan. 2, 2015, off Commerce Road at Rohnert Park Expressway, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Long designated as “15 John Doe” for being the first coroner case of that year, Archer was finally identified using genetic genealogy — a process that uses DNA and historical records to find relatives and identify a deceased individual.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office took notice of the method after genetic genealogy was used to support the 2016 arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, the since-convicted “Golden State Killer,” the office said.

In April, the Sheriff’s Office began working with the Sebastopol-based DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit comprising dozens of scientists who use genetic genealogy to solve cases, including one linked to infamous Chicago serial killer Gacy.

Co-founder Margaret Press said her group is involved in cases across the state, but they’re especially happy to handle one in their own backyard.

“I hope the agency will bring us whatever they have,” she said of the Sheriff’s Office.

It took only a few months for them to find a match in the case, and investigators received confirmation of Archer’s identity on Dec. 2.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia described Archer as a former Boeing engineer who had become a transient. Prior to his death, Archer hadn’t spoken to his family for more than 20 years.

No other information was available following the use of DNA to identify him. Still, officials said, that was more than what had been known in the days and months after Archer’s body was discovered.

An Expressway Self Storage facility worker found Archer’s body around 2 p.m. on an access road between the storage business and a Motel 6 on Commerce Road at Rohnert Park Expressway.

According to a 2015 Press Democrat story about the body’s discovery, the man wore a black Ben Davis half-zip shirt, a brown zippered vest, a camouflage half-zip jacket, black pants, white socks, gray athletic shoes and a gray Timex digital watch.

Nearby was a black bicycle with multicolored speckles on its frame, with a child carrier attached. There was a red 7-inch Polaroid tablet, a Cobra camera in a case, four micro SD cards, three memory cards and a micro solar panel.

There were also a pile of loose pages with handwritten passages and lists and writings about scientific concepts.

“They found a lot of mathematical equations and formulas,” Valencia said Thursday.

Investigators initially relied on the Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner Missing and Unidentified Persons protocols to identify the body. Steps included reviewing DNA samples and dental information, canvassing homeless shelters and issuing informational fliers.

While the man’s identity was elusive, authorities are now touting their dedication and partnership with DNA Doe Project for solving the mystery.

“It just shows the dedication and the behind-the-scenes work our coroner detective and coroner sergeant do there,” Valencia said, adding that DNA Doe Project “helped out tremendously.”

With Archer’s identity confirmed, there are still 38 other Sonoma County men and women who have yet to be identified. Valencia said he hopes the latest solve could be a sign of things to come.

Press, the co-founder of DNA Doe, said her organization has “endless hours” and welcomes tough cases, noting it is already investigating at least one other Sonoma County case.

She lamented that her crew doesn’t always get to learn about those they identify.

“We can’t know the whole story and have to move on to the next case,“ Press said.

