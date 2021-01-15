Rohnert Park bowling alley owner fights for earlier reopening in pandemic

Fans of the “The Big Lebowski” recall the scene from that bowling-intensive cult classic when Walter Sobchack accuses a league opponent, the mild-mannered Smokey, of committing a foul.

“Over the line!” Walter shouted. When Smokey tries to give himself an 8 for the frame, Walter pulls a pistol from his bowling bag. “Smokey, my friend,” he warns, “you’re entering a world of pain.”

Real-life bowler Jim Decker and the millions of Californians who engage in this iconic indoor pastime now find themselves in a world of disappointment and frustration. While bowling alleys are open in most other states, California public health officials have put the sport in a highly restricted category of activities, ensuring that the Golden State’s 220 bowling centers won’t resume operations until this spring, at the earliest.

Restaurants, gyms and movie theaters all will be allowed to reopen before bowling alleys. That strikes Decker, the owner of Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, as unfair.

All but four of California’s 58 counties are in the so-called purple tier, signifying “widespread” transmission of COVID-19. Once counties advance a step to the red tier, indicating “substantial” transmission, then restaurants, movie theaters and gyms will be able to reopen, with modifications.

Bowling alleys, however, must wait until their county progress to the orange tier, meaning “moderate” transmission.

Having to wait that long, Decker said, “puts us below indoor dining and movie theaters, and we are lobbying to at least be able to open when they open.”

He moonlights as president of the 3,400-plus member Bowling Proprietors Association of America. The California chapter of that association has hired a lobbyist to convince the state health department that bowling centers can operate safely.

“When you bowl, you can wear a mask the whole time,” Decker said. “You can social distance. My facility’s 40,000 square feet. There’s plenty of room here.“

“House” balls, he said, can be removed from public racks, and disinfected after each use. By using every other lane, and placing Plexiglas barriers between lanes, bowlers are able to remain distanced from one another.

“We just want to be treated fairly,” Decker said, “and to be able to open when businesses similar to ours are allowed to open.”

While expressing sympathy for Decker and other distressed business owners, and appreciation for “the sacrifices everyone has made,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase noted that the county remains under a state-mandated regional stay-home order because of the Bay Area’s low availability of intensive care beds in hospitals. Once that is lifted, the county expects to still be in the most restrictive purple tier, Mase said, precluding bowling alleys and many other establishments from reopening.

“We know that many people are looking forward to reopening places of recreation like bowling alleys,” she said. “Right now, our most important tool to ending the pandemic and returning to a sense of normalcy is the vaccine, which we are diligently working to distribute as widely as possible. Until then, we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Double Decker Lanes was built by Decker’s father, in 1974. When he passed away in 1993, the business “kind of fell in my lap,” Jim Decker said. “Now I’ve operated it longer than he did.”

He did receive a small business loan early in the pandemic, “but that was designed for two months. Now, here we are in month 10,” he said. With his “emergency fund” all but dried up, Decker figures he can last until May or so.

“After that, we’re going to have to get creative,” he said.

With its full service lounge, sports bar, snack bar and pro shop, Double Decker employed 32 people, before the pandemic. That number is now down to three: Decker, his head mechanic and a general manager whose job during COVID-19 “is basically to keep in touch with our customer base,” he said. “’Cause if we don’t, they’re going to find other things to do.”

He needn’t worry about Kent Dlugokenski, 66, who bowls in two leagues at Double Decker, and practices there at least once a week, during ordinary times. The bowling center’s closing put a serious crimp in his social life.

“I text message some of the guys, and we’ll chat if I see them at the store,” he said. “But otherwise, that communication is not there.”

“It’s a big piece of my life that’s missing,” he said of bowling.

Dlugokenski, a retired postal worker, got so bored that he took a part-time job at Lowe’s.

“I love my wife,” he said. “But I love her more when I come back home.”

