Rohnert Park breaks ground on west side firehouse

Rohnert Park broke ground Wednesday on its long-planned fire station on the west side of Highway 101.

The city’s third firehouse was identified as a priority as far back as 2000 to serve west-side residential and commercial growth. The 4,300-square-foot facility will cost more than $7.7 million and be funded through a mix of development fees and contributions from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria as part of the tribe’s original agreement to open a casino on the city’s western outskirts.

Rohnert Park held off building a 6,100-square-foot version of the fire station two years ago after construction bids came back over budget in spring 2018. The city blamed the heightened cost on labor and materials following the 2017 fires, and chose to delay and scale back the project to cut costs.

The new fire station, at the corner of Martin and Labath avenues, west of Costco, will house the city’s ladder truck and provide sleeping quarters for three firefighters. It is scheduled to be finished in summer 2021.

