Subscribe

Rohnert Park burglary suspect arrested twice in one week

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2022, 8:09PM

A Rohnert Park burglary suspect was arrested last week just days after he was taken into custody during an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries.

Paul Good, 49, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday following a commercial burglary in the 5700 block of Commerce Boulevard, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police previously arrested him five days earlier, on Jan. 16, on suspicion of breaking into several vehicles on Commerce Boulevard.

On Friday, a victim reported the business’ front doors had been smashed and Good was detained at the scene.

He’s suspected of stealing property that included pepper spray. He’s also accused of taking a Samsung cell phone during an earlier theft at a nearby store.

Good was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing stolen property, vandalism and being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail on $50,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette