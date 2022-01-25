Rohnert Park burglary suspect arrested twice in one week

A Rohnert Park burglary suspect was arrested last week just days after he was taken into custody during an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries.

Paul Good, 49, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday following a commercial burglary in the 5700 block of Commerce Boulevard, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police previously arrested him five days earlier, on Jan. 16, on suspicion of breaking into several vehicles on Commerce Boulevard.

On Friday, a victim reported the business’ front doors had been smashed and Good was detained at the scene.

He’s suspected of stealing property that included pepper spray. He’s also accused of taking a Samsung cell phone during an earlier theft at a nearby store.

Good was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing stolen property, vandalism and being a convicted felon in possession of pepper spray.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail on $50,000 bail.

